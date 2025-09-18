We’ll Always Have Summer: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Finale Recap and What’s Next

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty ahead**

On Sep. 17, The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) aired its final episode, and the question of the day needs no introduction. Jeremiah or Conrad?

Showrunner and TSITP series author Jenny Han might have answered that question for you in the final episode’s title: “At Last.” Jeremiah’s online fanbase crumbled to the ground as the recent episodes were released, making supporters of the younger brother few and far between. The love for Conrad? Higher than ever, leading viewers to assume that Bonrad’s endgame was imminent.

At the start of the finale, the heart-wrenching tune of “Je Te Lasserai Des Mots” by Patrick Waston introduces Conrad waiting on the cobblestone street outside Belly’s apartment. She rocks up in a classy European outfit… on the back of Benito’s scooter. Talk about awkward. She kisses Benito on the cheek, and he drives away.

Conrad approaches, looking at Belly with hopeful blue eyes, and Belly appears, at best, surprised to see him. She agrees to play tourist with Conrad for the day, but doesn’t even invite him up to her apartment. However, she does take the time to spruce up her bold lip.

Back in the States, Jeremiah enters his MasterChef era, and the chemistry between him and Denise keeps building. Colleagues to roommates to lovers, anyone? Taylor overhears Denise telling Jere about her and Steven moving to San Francisco for their start-up; she’s not impressed.

Between a montage of Paris-for-tourists sights, Conrad thinks of long-past summers spent with Belly. In a museum, they share an “I’m not looking at you” “No, I’m not looking at you” moment that reminds me of the record store scene from the romance movie Before Sunrise. Conrad tells Belly, “I wish that I could see Paris the way that you do.”

Overlooking Montmartre from a rooftop, Belly says that Paris is her version of Conrad’s Pacific Ocean: a symbol of possibility. The audience remembers that Conrad really knows her, and their chemistry is palpable.

In a win for Team Conrad, Belly invites Conrad to stay for a pre-birthday dinner with her friends. He gazes around Belly’s room, which holds photos of her new life — and of Benito. Belly emerges from the bathroom in a Parisian-style little black dress, rocking her unbothered bob.

The yearning builds: “You look really beautiful,” Conrad says.

Despite the inkling of hope, Benito comes over and greets Belly with affection, and Conrad with a distinct lack of warmth. To add even more tension, Benito gives Belly her birthday present: a photograph of her artfully posed in bed. Yikes.

During the candlelit birthday dinner, Belly sits next to Benito while her friends interrogate Conrad about his romantic history with Belly. Benito says that in a movie about the Fisher boy love triangle, Conrad is the villain. Belly disagrees: “If anyone was the villain, it was me.”

Belly’s friends tell Conrad to ignore Benito because he’s just salty about Belly dumping him six weeks prior. Cue the collective gasp.

At Cousins, Jere keeps cooking while flirting with Denise (they eventually kiss), and Taylor and Steven keep fighting about San Francisco, but they talk it out and agree to move across the country together. Noah Kahan’s “EVERYWHERE, EVERYTHING” is the perfect soundtrack for their make-up makeout. That’s pretty much it.

Here’s where it gets good. When Conrad finds out Benito and Belly aren’t together, he starts to believe that his trip to Paris wasn’t a fool’s errand after all. Belly starts smoking, looking extremely European, and Conrad reminds her that she once said that smoking messes with white matter. In response, Belly coyly asks if Conrad has memorized every little thing she’s ever said. Conrad immediately replies “Yes”— cinema.

Walking the Parisian streets after the dinner party, Conrad admits that he thought Belly might be hiding out abroad to punish herself for everything that happened. However, he realizes that she’s built a beautiful life for herself.

Under the Parisian full moon, by the Seine, they dance. Belly says that whenever she was lonely or homesick, Conrad’s letters kept her going. Belly places her hands on either side of Conrad’s face, and at long, long last, they kiss. Sparks fly. Taylor Swift’s “Dress” plays as the internet’s favorite love triangle collapses into a straight line: there was only ever Isabel Conklin and Conrad Fisher.

What follows is delightfully sexy. In classic romcom fashion, they make out everywhere, from the back of a cab to the staircase up to her apartment. The music pauses, and Conrad tells Belly that he dreams about this and her. Did we need any more proof that years of yearning make for the very best romantic material?

In the wee hours of the morning, while Bonrad cuddles in bed and the audience catches their breath, Conrad considers skipping the first day of his conference in Brussels. Belly is adamant that he shouldn’t change his plans for her, because she doesn’t intend to do so for him, and she starts to pull away.

Conrad insists that he loves her deeply, and not because they grew up together or because his mom, Susannah, wanted them to end up together. Belly says she’s always loved Conrad, and that’s the problem. Conrad wishes her a happy birthday and leaves. At this point in the episode, my heart sank into my shoes.

Belly, the narrator, comes in to explain herself. Why is she pushing Conrad away? She thinks about her younger self: “I have to believe she’s still worthy of love. I still love her.” And yes, she still loves Conrad Fisher! It’s Bridget Jones-style running out to the streets time.

Belly runs as fast as her volleyball legs will carry her towards a taxi, and Swift’s “Out of the Woods” plays. I love how we see a woman making the mad dash to declare her love for once, instead of the male lead.

Conrad’s melancholy train ride comes to an abrupt halt when Belly bursts onto the train and breathlessly confesses her love for him. She clutches her infinity necklace before Conrad gets up, touches her necklace tenderly, and kisses her. Tears are shed and “I love you” is exchanged; it’s everything Team Conrad ever wanted. Phoebe Bridgers closes out the TSITP finale, singing the lyrics “anyway, don’t be a stranger.”

In a sun-soaked future homecoming scene, Belly and Conrad return to Cousins. During the credits, a red photo album shows Belly and Conrad enjoying a Christmas in Paris together.

My heart was already overflowing, but Jenny Han’s note teased fans with more: “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins.” Hours later, an Instagram post confirmed it: The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie is coming.

In an official statement, Han said, “There’s another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.” Han will return as writer and director to continue the plot of the Prime Video television series.

Fans expect a wedding scene, perhaps little Conrads and Bellys running around on Cousins Beach, and closure for other beloved characters such as Steven, Taylor, Jere, and the main characters’ parents. Despite the anticipation of one last TSITP episode, summer isn’t over yet.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!