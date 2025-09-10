Book Suggestions Based on Your Favorite ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Character

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) has had audiences in a chokehold since its first season was released in 2022. Fans were excited about the show when it was first circulated, as it was a popular book series for young adults. Now the teen drama has taken social media by storm and captivated audiences of all ages.

TSITP author Jenny Han wrote the three-book series from 2009 to 2011, and though the adaptation of the show differs from the book’s plot-wise, the pivotal characters remain akin to the original ones in the book. The audience has grown to love the televised versions of them, but what happens when they’re no longer controlling our screens? Luckily, there are a plethora of book options available that would fit the vibe of each character.

Belly: A Spot at Starlight Beach by Amelia Addler

Belly Conklin is the main character of the beloved series, but she isn’t exactly loved by the audience. Those who do like her aesthetic may also savor the beach, all things summer, and loving two men at the same time. If Belly is your favorite, I suggest A Spot at Starlight Beach by Amelia Addler.

This beach-centric book revolves around a young woman who moves to San Juan Island to escape her past but eventually meets two men who flip her life upside down. Similar to Belly’s story, this one is full of twists and turns and a canonical beach love triangle.

Taylor: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Though her character had an initially rough introduction to the fandom, Taylor Jewel is now adored by most. She is Belly’s heroic best friend and even has her own romance-filled storyline with Belly’s brother, Steven. She started as the boy-crazy bestie but has evolved into a confident, supportive, and selfless woman.

If you’re a Taylor fan, I would recommend Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. It’s a story of girlhood, strength, and internal growth. The book focuses on the March sisters, who go on a journey of self-fulfillment as they transition from childhood to womanhood. Though Taylor’s story isn’t set during the Civil War, all externalities fall away for the sake of the people she loves, just as the March sisters prioritize family.

Conrad: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Known as “Connie baby,” Conrad Fisher has become everyone’s favorite yearner this season of the show. If you like Conrad, you enjoy mysterious characters who are both aspirational and persistent.

For you, I would suggest a plethora of books, including The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks, for a story of love, endurance, and devotion. Also, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, a classic tale revolving around a mysterious protagonist consumed by unfulfilled longing. But, most of all, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen stands out for its exploration of complex emotions and forbidden desires.

Steven: Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

In the first few seasons, Belly’s brother Steven had remained in the background, but this season, he has really blossomed into his own. Viewers have seen him mature physically and mentally, as evidenced by his increased personal growth this season. Having just graduated from college and starting a new job, Steven seems to be finding his path. If Steven is your favorite character, you likely appreciate a man who is witty and intelligent yet dependable when it matters most.

For fans of his, I recommend the book Katabasis by R.F. Kuang, a story of sacrifice and the pursuit of knowledge, where the protagonists venture through Hell in search of their mentor. Much like the characters in Katabasis, Steven has sacrificed so much to be with Taylor, but often pretends that she doesn’t matter to him. Yet, in the end, what’s meant to be always seems to occur.

Jeremiah: How to Propose to Your Girlfriend by Hannah A. Champor

Arguably the most hated character in the show, Jeremiah Fisher started his TSITP journey as his mother’s beloved sunshine boy. He had this contagious, “golden retriever” energy that seemed to charm viewers and Belly. While the two dated for four years, shortly after the breakup between Belly and Conrad, Jeremiah “cheated” on her but won Belly’s forgiveness with a proposal… one that wasn’t done so well.

It seemed as if the proposal came from a place of guilt and fear of losing Belly, right after she heard about his infidelity. He proposed without a ring, as an apology, and didn’t even get down on one knee. Therefore, if your favorite character is Jeremiah, I recommend reading How to Propose to Your Girlfriend by Hannah A. Champor because, honestly, you will need that guide.

Susannah: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Though not a prominent character in the newest season, Susannah, along with her death, has always been a factor in the show. Her two sons have kept their mother’s memory with them in all things they do. Susannah is the epitome of sunshine as a person, as she was kind, wise, gentle, and caring.

If she is your favorite character, I would suggest reading Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The story follows a young girl who, after being abandoned by her family, finds her strength and identity in nature. Similar to Susannah’s identity being found at the Cousins Beach house, the protagonist of Where the Crawdads Sing resonates with a swamp and the things within it that fulfill her.

Laurel: Educated by Tara Westover

As Belly and Steven’s mother, Laurel has been a steady character throughout the show and a pillar to her two children. She is encouraging and resilient but understands when parenting is necessary. She has also done an excellent job of finding herself outside of motherhood through her writing career and friendship with Susannah.

If she is your favorite character, I suggest reading Educated by Tara Westover. The memoir explores the power of knowledge, independence, and guidance for others. Similar to Laurel, Westover aims to encourage others to find their voices as she’s fought for her own.

Adam: The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

The last character on my list is Adam Fisher, the father of Conrad and Jeremiah. He is a wealthy man who has consistently prioritized pragmatic values over those of his children.

If Adam is your favorite character in the show, I recommend The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, a guide to understanding, gaining, and protecting power in various settings. The laws provided in this book mimic Adam’s maintenance of never outshining Susannah, expectations of others’ approval, and the ability to wield the power he created.

Regardless of who your favorite character is on the show, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy similar stories. Books have always had the power to shape how we think and feel, introducing us to unforgettable characters and experiences. After all, we wouldn’t even know the characters from The Summer I Turned Pretty if it weren’t for the original book series.

