How To Find Opportunity Through the 1,000 Rejections Challenge

Throughout college, we’re constantly surrounded by opportunities, including clubs, internships, leadership roles, research, theater productions, student films, and so much more. It’s easy to imagine how amazing it would be to be part of these experiences, yet the overwhelming thought of rejection stops us before we even begin.

Fear of rejection creeps in and convinces us to walk away. We scroll past applications, close tabs, and convince ourselves it’s not worth the effort if we might be told “no,” and end up walking away from opportunities that could change everything.

If you really think about it, what’s the worst that could actually happen? Recently, thousands of people online have been inspired to find out by participating in the “1,000 Rejections Challenge,” a movement that encourages individuals to stop running from the “no” and instead chase it. Instead of fearing rejection, the challenge encourages you to reframe it as proof that you showed up, tried, and put yourself out there.

I first came across this challenge from a TikTok by Gabriella Carr, who spoke about her experience seeking out 1,000 rejections. She explains the amazing and slightly outrageous things she accomplished by doing this, from pageants and film sets to Dutch passports; she really has attempted it all!

This challenge is a way to intentionally seek out 1,000 “no’s” usually tied to personal, career, or creative growth. Instead of avoiding rejection, you seek it out on purpose. Over time, this can be an empowering way to lower fear and normalize hearing “no.” This experience can be different for everyone! Some treat it like rejection therapy, while others use it as a confidence booster or a way to increase opportunities. You may be wondering, “How do I get started?”

decide if this challenge is right for you

Think about your intentions: what do you want to accomplish with this challenge? Maybe you want to stop fearing rejection, apply yourself more often, or finally put yourself out there without overthinking. Are you willing to view rejection as a step towards success rather than a sign to quit?

Set realistic goals

Between classes, jobs, and extracurriculars, aiming for 1,000 rejections might seem unrealistic, and for most people, it is. Instead, you can aim for 100, 365, or 500 rejections. The numbers matter less than the consistency and the courage it takes to keep trying.

Track everything

Create a list, journal, or online document to keep track of what you attempted, your rejections, and your acceptances. This list can be incredibly motivating; watching it grow can be a reminder that you’re one step closer to your goal. Romanticize the process and reward yourself to stay motivated!

Do your research and dream big

If your intentions are career or academic-based, spend time researching fields, organizations, and programs you’re interested in. Find applications for jobs, internships, scholarships, grad schools, or creative opportunities.

This is also the time to stop being afraid of reaching out to people, asking questions, and sending emails that could open doors. Pitch your creative projects, share your ideas, and introduce yourself to spaces you want to be part of. Remember to let yourself aim high and apply anyway; no dream is too big to go after!

The Power of Trying

One of the most unexpected benefits of this challenge is everything you accomplish without realizing it. During this journey, you’re pushed out of your comfort zone by acting on your goals rather than just talking about them, showing bravery at every moment.

Completing this challenge becomes evidence that you’re living boldly, taking chances, and building a life full of stories worth telling. Hopefully by the end of it, you’ll officially be the confident journalist, artist, scientist, activist, and influencer that you’ve always wanted to be all at once!

