A Freshman’s Guide To Getting Involved at FSU

My favorite part about FSU as a first-year is how much the campus has to offer. FSU offers such a diverse range of options to get involved. There’s something for everybody!

One of my biggest worries moving into FSU this year — I’m sure my fellow first-years can relate — is how to get involved on campus. Getting involved is my favorite way to connect with other people.

Joining clubs is the best way that I’ve made friends and met new people, especially organizations that revolve around my hobbies, lifestyle, or parts of my identity. And this mindset goes beyond my first year! Here’s how I’ve gotten involved, how you can get involved, and some places to consider exploring on campus.

Committee Meetings in asLC

The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) is one of the best places to get involved on campus. Seriously, if you haven’t been, you’re missing out! The ASLC has it all: PCs to play games on, consoles you can check out, the Student Life Cinema, and Paint-A-Pot!

My favorite part about the ASLC (outside of their amazing game collection) is how many different ways you can get involved within the center. They offer four different committees: content, special events, gaming, and film!

The content committee handles a blog, as well as their podcast. The special events committee helps manage all the events that go on at the ASLC, as well as gathers volunteers to help work for these events.

The Gaming Committee hosts the different gaming events that the ASLC hosts throughout the year, and members meet to help plan those events and suggest topics. The Film Committee handles everything that has to do with the Student Life Cinema in the ASLC!

Make sure to follow the ASLC to be kept up-to-date, as their account is the guide to involvement, joining committees, and events at Askew!

Student Organizations

Student organizations are the best way to find like-minded people on campus! A few of my favorites are Her Campus at FSU and FSU CHAARG!

HER CAMPUS AT FSU

I’m definitely biased towards Her Campus, but even in my short time being a part of this club, it’s been one of my favorite experiences on campus! Her Campus aims to create a platform that’s uplifting towards women, both for readers and writers.

Even if you don’t like to write, Her Campus offers positions in social media and editing! If you do like to write, it’s still a great experience to improve your writing in a fun and creative way! Follow them on Instagram to stay updated on articles and get involved!

CHAARG

CHAARG is a membership-based group on campus that is dedicated to making fitness and working out fun! They welcome all members, with any level of experience working out. Follow them on Instagram to stay up-to-date with the latest fitness events!

The best way to browse through these different organizations on campus is by using Nole Central, which is a database for all the registered student organizations that FSU has to offer. You can find organizations such as Club Downunder and FSView on Nole Central! It’s equally helpful to search for your favorite clubs on Instagram or online!

Market Wednesday

The best way to find student organizations, besides browsing through Nole Central, is by attending Market Wednesday! Market Wednesday happens (you guessed it) every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Legacy Walk outside of the Student Union is lined with clubs tabling and ready to share information on how to get involved! It’s my favorite place for finding new student organizations!

Outside of Market Wednesday, keep a lookout for flyers within places like the libraries on campus, the student union, and even in your dorm buildings! A lot of these flyers have great information about ways to get involved on campus, including leadership opportunities or part-time jobs!

My favorites so far have been the Dungeons and Dragons flier in the ASLC women’s restroom, and the Twilight book club flier I saw in the Williams building. Seriously, keep an eye out for fliers on campus! You never know what gems you may find.

From the limited time I’ve been on campus, these are the best ways I’ve found to get involved at FSU. Speaking from personal experience, being a part of some clubs on campus has allowed me to meet people on campus and make amazing friends!

