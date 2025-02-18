Black Media: What To Watch and Listen to This Black History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Black History Month has worked to highlight influential Black activists, call attention to Black culture, and push global communities to acknowledge the role African Americans have had in history. For this Black History Month, I want to shed light on media surrounding Black topics, people, places, and conversations through a few songs, shows, and movies that have left an impact on me!

Songs

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

This song recently won a GRAMMY for Song of The Year, and was featured in a part of Kendrick Lamar’s iconic 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance. Lamar responded in an interview with SZA for Harper’s BAZAAR on the meaning behind the song, “Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something…He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes, and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of ‘Not Like Us,’ I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”

“At Last” by Etta James

Having coined itself as one of the most popular wedding songs of this century and last, released in 1960, Etta James tells a story about finding true love. Though, it’s been rumored Ms. James was speaking about finding her own personal and emotional state. James lived to be 73, winning multiple GRAMMYs and also putting out the record hit “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

“16 Carriages” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé uses powerful lyricism to tell a story about herself; from her upbringing to her personal struggles, this song highlights shared intentions and feelings that many members of the Black community can relate to. This song is featured on her most recent album, Cowboy Carter.

“This is America” by Childish Gambino

This song was released in 2018 as a reference to the social-political climate and still represents important messages today. I’d recommend watching the music video.

Albums

Renaissance by Beyoncé

Honorable mention to the 2025 Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter, but Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE was truly an introduction to a different style of music. There’s no doubt Beyoncé is talented, but her role in political activism, including speaking at the Houston Rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, has immensely enhanced her career. Recognizing her role in advancing the Black community is easy, especially on the ears!

2014 Forest Hills Drive by J. Cole

Personally, this album is revolutionary to me. Grammy-nominated artist J. Cole has been open about how his songs address issues afflicting the Black community. From police brutality and racism to poverty, this album encompasses everything from personal to shared struggles.

Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator

The songs “Like Him” and “St. Chroma” are my favorite, but the song “Sticky” especially has brought attention to many talented marching bands able to replicate the sounds. I’d love to see multiple songs off the album win awards. The impact this album is having is already undeniable.

SHOWS

Supacell

This show follows a group of Black people from South London who develop superpowers seemingly out of nowhere. The show covers content about Sickle Cell Disease, also known as Anemia. The disease, most common in African American people, is an inherited blood disorder characterized by painful side effects and originating in Africa.

Abbott Elementary

This comedy focuses on teachers at a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. Through funny episodes and bits, this show addresses the educational limitations of schools with low funding and a higher proportion of minorities and the issues that come along with those things.

Insecure

Following the journey of a Black woman in her 30s, Issa Rae is faced with maintaining and developing relationships with friends and partners, as well as finding herself professionally and personally. All the main characters, including Issa’s best friends Molly, Tiffany, and Kelli, convey just how complex and different lives each person leads.

MOVIES

One of Them Days

This film is a comedy about two Black roommates and best friends played by musical artist SZA and producer and actress Keke Palmer. Both navigate obstacles on their journey to pay their rent on a tight deadline.

They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega stars as a drug dealer who is shot dead…and suddenly comes back to life the following day. While the film has very comedic tones, with Jamie Foxx playing a pimp, the underlying themes of this movie involve racial control, racism, and conformity.

Moonlight

Moonlight is a deeply personal and intimate movie focusing on themes of sexuality, love, and community. One of my favorite scenes is when “Black” and Kevin meet again. Medium has a spot-on analysis of the film, but beware: it has spoilers!

In America, the month of February not only recognizes Black History but now also marks a point of change. Google has removed Black History Month as a distinctive designation and the President of the United States has issued an Executive Order “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.” These decisions not only affect African Americans, but also women, LGBTQ+, disabled people, and veterans.

In reference to a Nina Simone song, actor Chadwick Boseman, while accepting his 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award said, “To be young, gifted and Black.” It’s one of my favorite quotes and this February, I’m taking time to learn about influential and powerful figures and truly research how I impact my community with my choices and actions.

If you’re “saving space” (or just looking) for writers in the Black community here are some recommendations! There are so many more powerful pieces of media I want to highlight and I’m so grateful to creators for pushing these topics and culture forward. I hope you enjoy Black media, culture, and the rediscovery of history for Black History Month this year!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!