What We Know about Tyler, the Creator’s New Album ‘CHROMAKOPIA’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

After almost three and a half years since his last album release, Tyler, the Creator announces his new project, titled CHROMAKOPIA. CHROMAKOPIA is Tyler, the Creator’s eighth studio album, breaking his tradition of releasing every two years. A full album from Tyler has been long overdue since the release of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST in 2021. Since 2021, Tyler’s been focusing on his luxury brand GOLF le FLEUR*, releasing CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale and his festival performances. On Oct. 16, Tyler released a teaser titled “St. Chroma.” Fans went crazy over the internet, discussing what it was, whether it was a track title, album name, or even a project for his clothing brands.

Since the teaser was released, fans tried figuring out who was behind the melodic voice at the end. Many people questioned whether it was Steve Lacy, Sampha, or even Frank Ocean, but it was confirmed to be Daniel Caesar. People are still trying to figure out who the features on the album could be. A theory is that the men marching into the shipping container could be the features on the album. Some guesses are Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, and Frank Ocean. Let’s not forget that the LP releases on Oct. 28, Frank Ocean’s birthday. Hopefully, this will break Ocean’s 4-year hiatus of not releasing music.

While we speculate what this new era and album of Tyler will sound like, let’s talk about what we know so far. Chromakopia means an abundance of colors, which is why the video is in a sepia tone and then explodes with color. There’s a rumor his character for this album is inspired by Chroma the Great from the book The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster. Chroma’s job is to conduct the orchestra that colors every day; without him and the instruments, the world would have no color at all. We’re all excited to see where this story and this new album goes.

Tyler released a website with the teaser release as well. The website features a link to his merchandise for the album, presave links, the teaser, and a map with the title Chromakopia Trucking Company. On Friday two trucks appeared in the location, Tyler, Texas. The website says that tracking will be updated daily. We can only wait to find out what this means for the album and the future of it. Could the locations potentially be tour dates? I hope so!

Another thing Tyler’s fans have been talking about is the lineup for the 10-year anniversary of his annual festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, in Los Angeles. In the past, Tyler’s released the lineup months in advance, but with less than a month to the festival, the lineup still hasn’t been released. With the album release and festival being less than a month apart, we can only wait to see what’s gonna happen at the festival and how it ties in with the album.

Until Oct. 28, we’ll just have to wait and see what else he’ll announce for the album. I can’t wait to hear this new album and see this new era of Tyler.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!