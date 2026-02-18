The Khia Asylum: The Internet Holding Cell for Flopping Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bebe Rexha has been denied parole. Iggy Azalea’s Louis Vuittons? Confiscated. Nobody is walking a mile in them today. Gracie Abrams? She’s just there; maybe she’ll escape, maybe she won’t, but where are these pop artists being held?

The infamous Khia Asylum, where flopping pop artists wait for the day they hit mainstream success and see the glistening sun that resides behind the dingy, digital walls of this metaphorical holding cell.

Who decides who gets thrown into the asylum? Why does this dungeon exist? Grab a notepad, the mechanical pencil that you stole in high school and never returned, and strap in; you’re about to enter a niche corner of the internet.

What is the “Khia Asylum?”

Back in 2002, the hip-hop artist known as Khia released “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” a song that not only went triple platinum (in my headphones) but also launched her into the mainstream.

However, she couldn’t compete with the success of that first single, so her following releases forced her to fade into obscurity. 22 years later, Stan Twitter (now X) coined the phrase “Khia Asylum” after her career to describe an artist who can’t obtain popularity.

On May 2, 2024, the X user impxfectforyou posted a series of notes about various female pop singers being sent to the asylum; the phrase skyrocketed and found mainstream use — isn’t that ironic?

Who’s Serving Time in the Khia Asylum?

Most notably, Bebe Rexha, a pop artist known for hits like “In the Name of Love” and “Me, Myself & I,” has found herself trapped in the Khia Asylum since her peak between 2016 and early 2018. Her recent failure at mainstream success isn’t due to her musical talents but rather creative disputes with her previous label, Warner Records, from whom she has since departed.

The “Meant to Be” singer has since struck a deal with Empire Records, where she’s now an independent artist. While the terms of the deal haven’t been publicly released, the announcement signals that she’ll receive greater creative autonomy, aiming to sustain her for long-term success.

Does this mean Bebe Rexha will soon be released on parole? Potentially, but her unsuccessful attempts at mainstream stardom aren’t a reflection of her artistry, rather of those around her being reluctant to let her shine.

In fact, this is an issue reflected in other artists who once shared the same struggle as Rexha, such as Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter used to frequent the halls of the Khia Asylum until the success of her 2024 album, Short n’ Sweet.

Signed for a five-album contract deal with Hollywood Records, a Disney-owned label, the “Manchild” singer lacked the artistic freedom needed to branch out from her childlike, Disney-star persona. Eventually, the success of her summer hit “Espresso,” followed by “Please, Please, Please,” freed Carpenter from her shackles and placed her in the high graces of the Internet.

While artistic expression may hold some artists back, someone can be sent to the asylum simply because they’re unfavored by general audiences. Take Azealia Banks; with hits like “212,” “Luxury,” and “Liquorice,” she was once revered by fans for her bluntness, comedic timing, and ability to resonate with her mostly LGBTQ+ audience.

Despite her indisputable talent, Banks is infamous for initiating one-sided beefs with other artists, including, but not limited to, Iggy Azalea (a fellow Khia Asylum inmate) and Cardi B. Her ignorant comments towards celebrities have since been heavily criticized.

For example, in March 2024, Banks took to Instagram to critique Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter cover art, claiming that she was “reinforcing the false rhetoric that country music is a post-Civil War white art form.”

In February 2025, Banks was removed as a headliner from the queer-inclusive Milkshake Festival in Amsterdam due to her pro-Israel stance. Her response? The “New Bottega” rapper harshly expressed she wouldn’t “put on a f*cking hijab” and succumb to “cheap groupthink.”

This didn’t bode well with her fandom, and so, as of late, she’s been sentenced to the Khia Asylum with no parole and, according to some TikToks, locked in a “private sector.”

Sometimes entering the Khia Asylum can simply mean that the artist isn’t a hitmaker or, without controversy, is disliked by general audiences. From MKTO and Khalid to Maroon 5 and Sam Smith, these artists simply aren’t resonating with the public right now, so their sentences vary depending on who you ask.

I, for one, think Sam Smith could make a return if they drop into their 2015 bag, tie themself to a piano, and give us another ballad like “I’m Not the Only One.” Similarly, MKTO had a certified banger with “Classic”; 12-year-old me even invented a little jig that went along with the chorus.

Unfortunately, they’ve disappeared into the depths of my Spotify search engine, collecting cobwebs and dust. It’s possible to escape the asylum, like Carpenter did, or Charli xcx when she released her 2024 album, BRAT, but to appease the mainstream? That’s a difficult task.

Is the Khia Asylum a Pop Culture Life Sentence?

The short answer is no; as I’ve mentioned earlier, artists have had the fortunate opportunity to escape, but their residency in the asylum isn’t necessarily up to them; it’s dependent on various intersecting factors.

An artist like Iggy Azalea could have a repertoire of hits (i.e., “Problem,” “Fancy,” “Black Widow”), yet they lack what the public craves artistically and sonically at the moment.

It’s easier said than done, but consistently remaining in tune with the general audience’s tastes and preferences is the key to unlocking the doors of the Khia Asylum. A recent escapee, Addison Rae, obtained audiences’ attention through her campy, Britney Spears-inspired aesthetic. Carving a unique sound or vibe establishes a lane that only the artist can maneuver, cultivating their success.

What about artists who have a unique sound but can’t break through to the public? Zara Larsson, since releasing Midnight Sun, has proven that she can curate an authentic sound for herself; it was a matter of audiences catching up to her.

In a recent interview with Dazed, Larsson explains, “Yes! I feel like I’m out of the Khia Asylum for sure. I’m like, wait, it’s cool to listen to my songs? … I’ve been figuring out how to make people understand me as an artist.”

Ultimately, we as the listeners are crucial in deciding public perception, a power in our arsenal that often slides under the radar. Overnight success is the story for some, while years of blood, sweat, and tears are the truth for others. Keeping an open mind (and ears) can transform the musical landscape in mere seconds; remember, not only do we hold the keys to the Khia Asylum, but to pop culture too.

And Gracie Abrams… Yeah, she’s just there.

