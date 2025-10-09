Addison Rae Lights up Atlanta on Debut World Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Addison Rae invites fans for a night of glitz, glamour, and undeniably hypnotizing tracks during her one-of-a-kind debut world tour. On Sept. 28, a crowd of showgoers toting polka dot outfits, wired headphones, pink wigs, and more, flocked to The Eastern, an intimate venue within the Atlanta Dairies complex.

Inside, regal gates brandishing the singer’s first initial created a physical gateway into the world of Addison. Accompanied by a candle-lit chandelier, distant fog, and gentle pastel lighting, the opening set painted an alluring Phantom of the Opera meets Cirque du Soleil atmosphere.

With no opener, fans were left to indulge in the sounds of Y2K legends like Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears pouring through the overhead speakers. This curated pre-show playlist made for a mellow environment, encouraging conversation and anticipation between audience members.

I got to speak with a few of these showgoers before the performance officially kicked off, learning more about their feelings toward all things Addison Rae. From album aesthetics to musical rebrands, fans had much to say about this internet-star-gone-pop-sensation’s self-titled album.

Traveling from Gainesville, Florida, for the show, Rae fan Grey Sanz expressed which aspects of the musician’s identity resonated most with her. “[Rae’s] rebrand really connected with me; that femininity, that fun, that club vibe,” Sanz shares.

Dreamy piano keys and velvety vocals are just a few markers of Rae’s musical shift. Leaning into a more experimental and unapologetically eccentric style, Addison is the product of groundwork set by earlier projects like “Obsessed” and AR. As sung in her 2024 track “Aquamarine,” she’s “transforming and realigning,” taking us along for the ride while reaching new heights.

Nengi Brown, an Atlanta local, spoke to me about her feelings on Rae’s revamp. “I think [the rebrand] is really cute, it’s lovely, she’s eating it up,” she said.

With this fresh sound, however, comes a wave of controversy regarding the authenticity behind her art. Has the entertainer’s public image become overly curated, accommodating a colorful, carefree, cool-girl archetype? Or, do her recent musical endeavors reflect a deeper articulation of growth, both personally and professionally?

Commenting further on the relationship between authenticity and constructed aesthetics, Brown adds that the singer’s whimsical style reflects a sincere dedication to pursuing this new journey. “I think [the rebrand] will stay,” she stated. “She’s making it her own thing, not just as a trend.”

During a brief pause between songs, Rae took a moment to express her gratitude to the audience. “The last few years have been a crazy rollercoaster, and I’m just chasing my dreams. Thank you all so much for supporting me and helping me make them all come true.”

In another instance, the singer asked audience members to greet the people next to them, encouraging connection between fans. It can be daunting to attend a concert alone, but Rae creates a welcoming environment, inviting everyone to bask in the energy, joy, and community found in unfamiliar spaces.

Brown, for example, came to the show solo, buying a discounted ticket last minute. “I almost wanted to stay home, but then my sister was like, ‘Just go!’”

Some additional highlights from the night include Charli xcx’s “Von dutch” remix woven into the middle of the show. Turning an elegant ballroom into a strobe-lit rave, Rae delivered a portion of this performance while dangling off a movable metal staircase (reminiscent of the SWEAT Tour scaffolding stage design in all the best ways). She also brought three people from the audience onstage for the iconic “Von dutch” scream.

Coming off the post-concert adrenaline rush, it was easy to feel the energy still palpable after this electric set. Multicolored confetti was soon swept from its place on the dancefloor, and the sounds of shuffling could be heard from upstairs as fans snagged some leftover merch. Becoming immersed in the jumbled conversations between everyday strangers and new friends alike, the venue still felt as alive as it was hours earlier.

Rae’s free-spirited approach to performing feels like a breath of fresh air, leaving you excited to hear more and wishing you could put the feeling on replay. If you haven’t heard it yet, put your headphones on and experience for yourself what makes Addison so unforgettable.

