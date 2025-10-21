The Dynamics of Dating Culture on College Campuses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The relationship scene on college campuses lives up to every stereotype and preconception you may have heard. This is especially true for larger “party schools” such as Florida State. While I definitely have my own experiences, many of my friends have experienced the same troubles of dating, both at FSU and at other colleges.

High school relationships often meet their inevitable end when one partner wants to “enjoy the college experience.” This marks the beginning of the toxic dating cycle on college campuses, where everyone starts to adopt a no-strings-attached mindset. While the ending of a relationship initially gives people a sense of freedom, the hookup culture and meaningless situationships that often follow are, in my personal opinion, somewhat discouraging.

An article by The State News said it best: “No matter how you define it, one thing is clear: feelings are involved, but titles are not.” A much more casual stance has replaced the traditional outlook on dating.

As someone with this mindset on the current dating scene, a factor that I took into account when deciding whether or not to end a relationship of mine was the fear that I’d never find anyone else at college with the same mindset as me. I believe this is because dating apps and social media have taken over the dating scene, especially on college campuses. I mean, the “Florida State Chicks” Instagram account has its own segment called “Tinder Tuesday.”

The growing influence of social media on relationships has caused a generational shift within dating for Gen Z and beyond. Social media provides limitless access to people, and the ability to meet and communicate with strangers so easily has led, in my opinion, to many people being carefree with who they keep in their lives. I’ve heard countless people say that you’ll meet your future husband in college; however, that statement feels disheartening when all you hear about and see around yourself is disloyalty.

My goal isn’t to shame anyone who partakes in hookup culture, but instead, I want to show other people who have the same mindset as me that they’re not alone. Of course, not everyone you date needs to be 100% committed to you and be in a super serious relationship. However, I feel that within the dating scene now, there’s no longer mutual respect, which I believe is the underlying issue.

This is also true in other circumstances; commitment feels so rare within this generation, whether that be commitment to a significant other or even within friendships. This is part of a generational shift in relationships, as well as the influence of social media.

Instead of feeling disheartened by our generation’s lack of loyalty and increasing commitment issues, I’ve learned to accept the fact that what’s meant for me will find me. I mean, college is the time to find yourself. I personally believe that focusing on myself and not partaking in situationships and undefined relationships will allow me to find more peace while in college.

However, everyone finds themselves differently in college, and that’s what college is known for. I’m discussing how, by normalizing situationships, many people have begun prioritizing attention and lust over genuine connection with one another.

