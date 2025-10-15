Best Places for Fall Sweet Treats in Tallahassee

This fall season, the ultimate mission is to be as cozy as possible. The key to having an amazing October is feeling the fall vibes and shamelessly participating in all the performative fall activities. To do that, one must have the perfect yummy fall sweet treat.
After some thorough research, I’ve compiled a list of the best sweet treats you should try in Tallahassee this fall. From cookies and cakes to gourmet coffees and specialty items, there are plenty of places in Tallahassee to get a taste of fall.
Whether you need a sweet treat or a cozy drink to pair with your evening, the following list is for you! Here are some of the best places to grab sweet treats in Tallahassee:
- Tuesday cookie co.
Number five on this list comes from a fellow FSU student, Ryan Sezumaga. After seeing a review on TikTok, I knew this place would be worth trying. Though I still haven’t found my way to Tuesday Cookie Co.’s inbox, FSU students can DM them on Instagram for online orders Monday through Friday.
Even if you don’t place an order, you can support a fellow Seminole by following their account. These cozy cookies look perfect for a study sesh, a hangout with friends, or a self-care night in.
- Sweetfirmations
Next up is Sweetfirmations, a black-owned bakery pioneered by Kimberly Bryant in 2024. With goals of curating hand-picked, elegant, and sophisticated products to elevate any occasion, this company covers all those bases and overachieves every goal!
If you’re a serious foodie, this place will definitely satisfy a big sweet tooth. From treats like Red Velvet Banana Pudding, Cake in a Can, and specialty cake slices, there’s something for everyone!
- The cake shop Bakery
In a cozy and charming storefront, Linda Richards and Tim Hurley have owned and operated The Cake Shop Bakery for over 25 years. The pair bake treats like cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, cupcakes, and pies that have a variety of classic but delicious flavors. With all of these treats, everyone is guaranteed to leave with a smile. For good classic home-style baked goods this fall, make sure The Cake Shop Bakery makes your list!
- Big Easy snowballs
Although it isn’t summer anymore, that doesn’t stop the cravings for a cold, sweet treat. Open all year round, you can get a “stuffed” snowball (like a snow cone, but softer!), a regular snowball in any flavor stuffed in the middle with French Vanilla soft serve ice cream.
With flavors like pumpkin pie, Dutch apple pie, salted caramel, and candy apple, as well as plenty of topping options, any combination can be your very own unique taste of fall. Maybe instead of a chilly late-night girl’s trip to ice cream or frozen yogurt, switch it up and give a snowball a try!
- The Frother’s Daughter
One of the most iconic Tallahassee hotspots, The Frother’s Daughter, is run by Rosalyn Wilsey, CEO and FSU Alumna. She features a frequently rotating menu with seasonal flavors and unique creativity when it comes to these handcrafted brews.
With their current fall menu, I recommend the “Creepy Crawler,” a salted caramel, shortbread, and pumpkin dirty chai latte topped with whipped cream, and a web of marshmallow drizzle. Their flavor profiles are absolutely to die for this spooky season.
Hopefully, one of these spots sounds delicious enough to try. Happy Fall eating!
