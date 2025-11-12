‘Sterling Legacy,’ a Play by FSU PhD Candidate Danielle Wirsansky

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re interested in supporting local theater, this is your chance! Danielle Wirsansky’s newest play, Sterling Legacy, is set to hit the stage in November 2025. This psychological thriller with a unique plot invites audiences to explore what happens when history refuses to stay hidden.

Danielle Wirsansky, A PhD candidate at FSU, is no stranger to storytelling. She’s already written more than 20 original plays, and earlier this spring, she began drafting her newest work, Sterling Legacy. Remarkably, the first draft came together in just a week.

Sterling Legacy follows the story of Nora Sterling and her business partner, Jess Avery. After winning what they assume is an ordinary storage unit auction, the two sift through their findings in hopes of reselling forgotten junk. Instead, they find a haunting piece of history — a mortifying artifact from World War II. As this psychological thriller progresses, Nora must figure out how to find her place in the past and present as they both confront her.

With the help of Miriam, a Holocaust scholar, Hendrick, an expert with a clinical eye, and those with connections to the artifact, Nora dives deeper into the history of what she’s uncovered. In a conversation with Wirsansky about the inspiration behind the play, she explained it was based on a true story, and that a historian she knew found an artifact identical to the one in the play while working at an auction house. This led her down a rabbit hole: What really is the best and most ethical way to handle such an item?

She brought her question to historians, institutions, scholars, and professionals, and they each gave a different answer. The range of thoughtful, often conflicting responses made clear the complexities of how living history can inspire awe, moral conflict, and a sense of responsibility, leading to the birth of Sterling Legacy.

Sterling Legacy is Wirsansky’s way of grappling with the ethical implications of coming across an artifact and honoring the history of the past when it appears before our eyes. How do we handle these stories that aren’t ours? What do we do when the horrors of the past unveil themselves to us, even when we least expect them? By dramatizing these tensions, the play invites audiences to wrestle with these ideas.

Sterling Legacy will run from Nov. 13 through 15 at Palaver Tree Theater, with nightly performances at 8 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, followed by a talkback, which is a chance to ask questions and hear more about the story’s development

Tickets are $15, though Thursday’s performance operates on a “pay-what-you-can” basis, meaning you can donate whatever you can afford. This is perfect for college students or anyone on a budget. Groups of five or more can also receive discounted tickets at $10 per person. You can purchase tickets and learn a little bit more about the show here!

This unique story will linger long after the curtain falls and encourage a reflection on the weight of the past and the choices we make when confronted by its tragedy and horrors. Whether you attend for the intrigue, the conversation, or simply just for the love of theater, the play offers an experience that is both thrilling and thought-provoking, reminding us that history is never as distant as it seems.

