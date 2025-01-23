Creative Outlets at FSU You Need to Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

At FSU, creativity is not only a core value but also an essential part of our campus culture. As a student here for the past three years, I’ve had countless opportunities to immerse myself in the incredible art scene.

From inspiring student and professional art exhibits to exciting theatre productions, there’s always something creative to experience on campus. I’m excited to share my favorite art experiences with you and why I think they’re a must for all students at FSU.

FSU School of Theatre Productions

I’ll start with my absolute favorite: FSU’s School of Theatre productions. As one of the leading theatre training programs in the country, students at FSU present performances that are hard to beat. They bring stories to life in the most exciting, creative, and moving ways.

Each semester, the theatre program produces a lineup of plays, contemporary works, and musicals, ensuring there’s always something exciting to look out for on stage. The performances are typically held at the Fallon Theatre and the Lab Theatre, creating immersive and intimate experiences. Tickets for the productions are affordable, and there’s even a discount rate for students, so catching a show is easy!

This semester, I’m especially looking forward to Young Frankenstein, a musical by Mel Brooks, and The Sins of Sor Juana, a powerful Mexican play by Karen Zacarías. Seeing a production at FSU is an excellent opportunity to support the campus arts community and experience the immense talent and creativity of FSU students.

The Museum of Fine Arts (MoFA)

Another treasure at FSU is located in the Fine Arts Building: the Museum of Fine Arts (MoFA). Whether you’re an art lover or just looking for something relaxing, MoFA is an incredibly welcoming place to admire fascinating exhibits and experience diverse viewpoints through various art pieces.

With free year-round admission, the museum showcases eight exhibits each year. I was recently on one of my daily campus walks and was lost in the current exhibit, “The Quilts of Mrs. Gussie Beatrice Arnold Hill.” The FSU School of Dance and the MoFA collaborated to present this exhibit, highlighting quilts designed by Tallahassee native Mrs. Gussie Beatrice Arnold Hill.

MoFA is one of my favorite spots on campus, and it serves to encourage arts involvement in the Tallahassee community. The museum holds exhibitions of both contemporary and historical artwork that contribute to meaningful conversations.

One of the most critical aspects of FSU’s art community is its recognition and celebration of culture and diversity. From the productions at the School of Theatre to the exhibits at MoFA, the university highlights stories and perspectives from around the world and throughout history. The experiences create a space for students and visitors to engage with different cultures, encouraging inclusivity and education.

FSU’s dedication to the arts enriches our campus in so many ways. Engaging with the arts fosters creativity, cultural understanding, and community. FSU’s art experiences have profoundly impacted me and made my experience at FSU so special. The arts allow us to connect with new stories and perspectives we may not come across otherwise.

If you’re at FSU or visiting Tallahassee, don’t miss your opportunity to be inspired by the creativity on campus. These experiences will improve your time at FSU, leaving lasting impressions long after.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!