‘I Can Only Imagine 2:’ a Story of Connection, Impact, and Faith

I Can Only Imagine 2 is based on a true story of gratitude, connection, and belief. The movie follows Bart Millard, the lead singer of the contemporary Christian band MercyMe, as he navigates life on tour and fights to become the father he wishes he had. The narrative highlights his struggles with past trauma, while offering a hopeful perspective of growth and community.

Throughout the movie, the audience witnesses a constant change between joyful success and emotional turmoil, while traveling behind the scenes with Tim Timmons and Bart Millard on the writing of “Even If.” The song was inspired by the classic hymn, “It Is Well With My Soul,” and is a testament to trust in God, even through tribulation.

Prequel

The prequel to the movie, I Can Only Imagine, tells the story of Bart Millard’s strained relationship with his abusive father and his eventual success with MercyMe’s chart-topping song, “I Can Only Imagine,” that has touched hearts across the nation.

Even after years of abuse and great turmoil, Bart’s story depicts a path of healing and hope. As spoken in the sequel, “God is in the fire. You’re never alone.”

Connection and Cultural Impact

I Can Only Imagine 2 is a timely sequel that connects to the storyline of the first movie, while expanding into themes that resonate deeply with our social media and ambition-driven world.

In a time of perfectly curated social media identities, the I Can Only Imagine movies show a candid view into the struggles behind the successes on stage. It’s vulnerable and authentic, which resonates with a desire to grow beyond unrealistic perfection.

Inspirational Messaging

@lginspired Worship with us on the big screen. ICanOnlyImagine2 – Early access worship screenings on 2/14. In theaters everywhere 2/20. christian christiantok faith ♬ original sound – LGInspired – LGInspired

I Can Only Imagine 2 inspired me. I interpreted the movie’s narrative as a reminder that each person has a valuable story to share. The movie’s message emphasizes the impact these personal tales have, whether within personal relationships or with individuals around the globe.

Further, the storyline reinforces that it’s never too late to communicate a testimony. As said in the movie, “Sometimes we think our story’s over. It’s only the beginning.”

One of the most meaningful dialogues occurs towards the end of the movie, as Bart and his wife share this exchange, “I’m back. No, you’re home.” This singular moment is a testament to the film’s emphasis on relationships.

In our fast-paced world, it can feel like we’re always pushed towards achievement and productivity. The movie reframes success as a byproduct of prioritizing relationships, rather than the main goal. This message reminds me that it’s important to love and cherish those around me, so I’ll always have a place to call home.

Cinematography

Throughout I Can Only Imagine 2, MercyMe’s songs are integrated into the background of scenes. These musical additions are a subtle but impactful way to connect MercyMe’s music to their movie. Each scene was carefully crafted, from a bus breakdown forcing a heartfelt father-to-son conversation, to the unintentional sharing of a deeply personal moment through the implication that no one would understand.

The acting performances were compelling and allowed the emotional storyline to flow naturally. The actors and actresses help the audience feel every moment of the story, and each scene depicts raw emotions and weaves a message of vulnerability. You never know if a scene is going to end in tragedy or in joy, which keeps the audience intrigued throughout the film.

I Can Only Imagine 2 will be available for another early screening on Feb. 19 and officially out in theaters on Feb. 20. Tickets can be purchased through the Lionsgate website. This movie gives a novel and impactful perspective on hardships and relationships. I highly recommend watching it.

