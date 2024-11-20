A Quick Look into FSU’s Christian Organizations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Navigating different Christian organizations while in college can seem overwhelming and confusing. There are so many different churches, councils, fellowships, and ministry organizations available at FSU that might be what you’re looking for!

While it might take some time to find the right fit, understanding what’s available, meeting times, and locations can help you narrow your options to the perfect place to grow your faith and make new friendships!

I know that stepping away from home and exploring faith alone can be intimidating, but there’s so much available to look into and maybe check out with some friends!

Members of the interfaith council

Florida State’s Interfaith Council was created to provide students with a way to come together to express their faith and traditions and support students’ access to religious services. It comprises over 15 Christian organizations, so many denominations can be explored with open access to learn more.

Here’s some brief information about four of these organizations!

The Navigators Campus Ministry The Navigators focus on building a strong Christian community by creating lasting relationships within their ministry. With sports events, bible studies, and “Nav Night” meetings, typically held on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Dodd Hall, the Navigators focus on relationship-building by giving their members plenty of ways to get involved! With a special series called “Govember,” The Navigators also provide helpful insights on mission trips, ways to get involved, and testimonies from other Nav members who have gone on missions themselves. If you want to learn more about this nondenominational organization, Instagram is the best next step! Reformed University Fellowship View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUF at FSU (@ruffsu) Reformed University Fellowship (RUF) is an organization that creates a welcoming, inviting environment for all students. Whether you’re deep in your faith or have some questions, the program’s goal is to equip college students with the skills needed to serve in their communities. With an incredibly detailed website outlining the goals and events of the FSU chapter and other aspects of RUF both in the nation and globally, there’s tons of information to read up on. They’ve had a taco food truck on Landis, a Mario Kart tournament, bible studies, large group meetings, and so many other ways to explore your faith and have some fun, too! On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 655 W Jefferson Street, you can check out one of RUF’s large group meetings to learn more! bAPTIST COLLEGIATE MINISTRY To advance the gospel on campus, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) hosts many different on-campus events, has weekly meetings, and even keeps a tap of Lucky Goat Coffee and free Wi-Fi flowing at their student center! My favorite fun fact about this ministry is that the infamous “glitter guys” started at BCM! Since 1998, BCM members have painted themselves in garnet and gold glitter for games and special events every season. For a comprehensive list of all garnet and gold guys, check out the BCM website! Aside from this, BCM hosts “tribes,” or small group meetings, for members to learn and grow together as a community of Christians. Various times are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to check out! cHI ALPHA CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP With meetings on Mondays at 7 p.m., Chi Alpha prioritizes creating ambassadors within FSU’s communities. They have held service opportunities, bible studies, worship nights, and other on-campus events, showing up in many ways. Some service opportunities that they’ve done include cleaning up in Perry, Florida, after Hurricane Helene and servicing the wider Tallahassee community. They have many different meeting times for men’s and women’s bible study groups to learn more about.

wHAT ELSE?

Whether you’re looking for an academic Christian group, a larger Christian community, or a tight-knit bible study group, there are still so many more organizations that FSU students love!

The Christian Medical Association and Christian Legal Society, both within the College of Medicine and College of Law, respectively, serve students by connecting Christians within their career fields. Organizations like Cru, Collegians for Christ, YouthfulVoice, and Delight ministries provide spaces for students to meet, worship, and spread the gospel at FSU and within their communities.

SALT Company, a part of City Church, hosts weekly Tuesday meetings to worship, listen to a sermon, get to know others in your community, and get involved in smaller bible study groups.

If Greek life is something you’re considering, Delta Alpha Chi is a Christian sorority at FSU. With a focus on Dance Marathon and Relay for Life within their philanthropy, Delta Alpha Chi could be an excellent fit for you as a sisterhood and place to give back to the community.

I hope this guide helped you understand some Christian groups here at FSU and encouraged you to get involved! Having a community of supporters around you can be a game-changing experience, especially in college. And if you still have any questions, Nole Central is a great way to learn more about Christian resources in your own time!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!