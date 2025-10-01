Did ‘College GameDay’ Snub FSU Football?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College GameDay has been a Saturday morning staple in college football since 1987. Each week, a group of ESPN analysts, coaches, hosts, and guest stars gather at esteemed college football matchups to discuss probabilities alongside other sports topics and host activities for college students on the campuses they’re attending.

This three-hour TV show serves as a pre-game, promoting excitement for the game it’s hosting. For fans and students, its arrival can transform a game into an event and show prestige for their team. Although the tradition was expected to travel to FSU this weekend, the spotlight is being shifted elsewhere.

Rumors had sparked that College GameDay would be held in Tallahassee for the FSU vs. Miami game, marking the show’s first visit to the capital city in a decade. It seemed almost certain — until the Seminoles blew their chance last Friday, Sept. 26, with a double-overtime loss to unranked Virginia on the road.

Regardless, fans are infuriated with ESPN’s ultimate decision to go to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Vanderbilt game, and the reasoning is deeper than just a missed opportunity for the Noles.

University of Miami

The University of Miami has had an up-and-down football program over the years, often giving Florida State a run for its money, with games frequently decided by “wide right” or “wide left” field goal attempts. This season, sports fans believe “the U is back” as the team is currently undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll. With both teams ranked in the top 20 and performing well, anticipation was high for the Miami-Florida State rivalry game.

Notably, College GameDay already made a stop in Miami earlier this season for another in-state rivalry: the Florida Gators versus the Miami Hurricanes. This instance followed the surprising Gator loss to the other familiar state rival, the University of South Florida Bulls, dampening the stakes for the following matchup. Many fans were shocked that ESPN decided to follow through with its plans to go to Miami for the rivalry. However, Miami hosted the TV show, rather than the other way around, in the Swamp.

Florida State fans relate the situation with the University of Florida and Miami to the current loss of College GameDay and feel it’s unfair, as the circumstances are similar. However, the most immense hurt is the choice to follow Alabama.

University of Alabama

Alabama has undoubtedly been one of the most successful college football programs in the sport’s history. Their involvement in the prestigious Southeastern Conference (SEC) has significantly contributed to their legacy, not to mention the success they achieved during the Nick Saban era. Since the recent coach’s retirement, Alabama feared for the future of the program, especially after the team fell to the Seminoles in their season opener.

Since the first game, Alabama has demonstrated its skill set against opponents, going undefeated and bringing down the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. Showing their dominance against the team shifted ESPN’s attention away from the struggling Seminoles, even though the same ones had defeated the Crimson Tide early in the season, adding another layer of rage to the choice in location for College GameDay.

This weekend, No. 10 Alabama will face No. 17 Vanderbilt in a historically challenging rivalry game with a massive tailgate that the Noles are frustrated Tallahassee will be lacking.

Florida State University

FSU has a storied football legacy, boasting three National Championships and 16 Conference Championships. Yet, the program has faced dark years following head coach replacements and injuries. In 2024, the Noles hit rock bottom, finishing the season 2-10 for the first time in program history following an undefeated regular season the year prior.

This year, however, the Seminoles came out strong, opening with a statement win over a nationally dominant opponent. With a talented roster and fresh energy, FSU looked poised for another historic run until Virginia delivered a stunning upset. The Cavaliers’ double-overtime victory dropped FSU to 3-1 and ultimately shifted ESPN’s decision to bypass Tallahassee for College GameDay. This sparked outrage among the fans who saw a glimpse of hope for recognition.

Even so, this weekend’s Florida State vs. Miami rivalry remains one of the most anticipated matchups. Florida State has momentum following a loss, while Miami is eager to build on its undefeated season after a bye week. This will be a significant test for both powerhouse teams and could determine the course of their seasons, and fans are excited for the opportunity to have their squad show worth.

ESPN vs FSU

All of these factors contribute to the fans’ outrage about the loss of College GameDay, but above all, that rage is directed toward ESPN specifically because this is not the first time Alabama has been chosen over Florida State.

In 2023, the Seminoles went 13-0 during the regular season and won the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title. Historically, teams that are undefeated and win their title championship are a shoo-in for a playoff spot; however, with the injury to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, ESPN felt that they weren’t competent enough to compete. This exclusion outraged fans, as it was the first time a Power Five Team with these accomplishments had been booted out of a playoff spot. Why would they do this?

Fans speculate that the reasoning stems from potential bias demonstrated through conversations and coverage toward the SEC over the ACC. Critics argue that ESPN, as a partner of the College Football Playoff (CFP), has a financial stake in the SEC, potentially creating a conflict of interest with the ACC. This would explain why the undefeated Seminoles weren’t even given a chance, and Alabama, an SEC team, was favored. Fans also noted potential ESPN trolling and propagation of a narrative to diminish the Seminoles’ accomplishments.

The hurt that comes from the 2023 snub only added to already circulating speculations. When FSU beat Alabama out of the gates this year, fans expected ESPN to take the Noles seriously; instead, they created excuses for a “no longer good” Alabama team.

The change in College GameDay setting cuts deep for Seminoles fans because it’s more than a rivalry and a TV show. It’s the program that is often overlooked, even when its accomplishments are significant — even after an unprecedented, rock-bottom season.

It’s understandable why some fans are saying FSU may have been snubbed.

