6 Staple Snacks for Football Sundays

On Sept. 4, the official NFL season began, just one week after college football. Football season is a huge event in countless households, with families coming together in rivalry or camaraderie. These big Sunday events need some sort of food; no football game is complete without a few snacks!

Many people love guacamole, salsa, queso, and other dips served with chips, while others take it upon themselves to make homemade fried pickles or mac and cheese. Bringing a tasty treat to a friend’s house to watch an 8 p.m. football game is always a great time, especially when you get to try everyone else’s snacks.

So, if you’re heading out one weekend to watch your favorite team face their biggest rival and are hoping to bring a snack but just can’t seem to think of any, keep reading! Below are six snacks, all with a unique vibe, that you can bring along on football Sundays.

Buffalo chicken dip is a classic snack for football games, beach days, or just a girl's night in. Usually, some classic tortilla chips complete this side, an easy addition to any football spread. If there's already a dip and tortilla chip option, try buffalo chicken dip with some celery or carrots! Personally, I like the Publix brand buffalo chicken dip. It's delicious, inexpensive, and I don't have to do any cooking. But if you're the cooking type or don't have time to head all the way out to Publix, then I recommend checking Instagram or TikTok for some quick and simple recipes. chicken or steak tacos When I hear the word taco, I don't normally think of sitting down to watch football. However, these tacos are different and give off that Sunday football feeling. Most of the time, these tacos are made using a Blackstone grill, but throwing them on a skillet or in a pan will also do the trick. To make these tacos, you'll need one and a half to two pounds of steak (or you can swap this for chicken), plus black pepper, salt, and garlic, all to taste. You'll also need corn tortillas, crumbled queso fresco, and you can optionally add melting cheese and/or fresh cilantro. Start this recipe off by cooking your meat of choice to your liking, seasoning it with salt, pepper, and garlic. Then place the tortillas on the griddle to toast, and I recommend doubling up before optionally adding melting cheese. Then add the meat and queso, followed by any optional garnishes. This recipe isn't as simple as the others, but the tacos you get out of it are absolutely delectable. Every time I've brought them to an event, the plate came home empty! chicken wings Chicken wings are a staple on football game days! Whether you prefer to make your own or buy premade ones, they need to be featured on the table. When it comes to wings, I always opt for the Publix ones sold by the deli. These, or Perdue sells frozen ones that are incredible, and you just toss them in the oven. Following an online recipe is a good option too, since you can season to your own palate and enjoy some homemade cooking. buffalo cauliflower Buffalo cauliflower is a recipe I just recently discovered, and it's perfect for game days. The recipe is easy and cheap, only needing cauliflower, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. To make these, first cut two pounds of cauliflower into pieces, placing them into a bowl. Then, drizzle it with three tablespoons of olive oil and add two teaspoons of garlic powder, one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of pepper, tossing until coated. After this, roast it at 475 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, and while it's roasting, whisk together one-third cup of hot sauce and one tablespoon of olive oil. Once the 15 minutes are up, coat the cauliflower in the hot sauce mixture before roasting for seven more minutes. Once they're done, add them to your table and dig in! nachos Nachos are so simple, and the recipe is really up to the chef. I usually take any leftover chili or taco meat and pair it with some tortilla chips, adding cheese, beans, corn, and anything else I think will really tie it together. The only struggle with nachos is trying to coat every chip and making sure everyone can have an equal bite of food and flavor. puppy chow Big group events are never complete without at least one dessert, and for a day full of finger food, puppy chow is the best. For this, you just need one cup of chocolate chips, half a cup of peanut butter, nine cups of rice cereal squares, and one and a half cups of confectioners' sugar. Then, melt the chocolate and stir in the peanut butter, mixing until smooth. After removing it from the heat, add the cereal until it's fully coated and pour the sugar into a large, sealable bag. Add the cereal to the bag and shake until it's well coated, and you're done! The perfect dessert to end the day.

Football season is huge in many people’s homes, and neighbors often come together to watch their teams play. Any number of these treats would be an easy and popular recipe to bring along, especially if you’re hoping to munch on something delicious!

