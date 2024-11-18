Pookie Is Looking Absolutely Stunning as a Mother

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Even if you don’t recognize the names Campbell and Jett Puckett, I can almost guarantee that you’ve seen the couple before on either TikTok or Instagram. The Pucketts rose to fame a few years ago and have gained a following ever since because of their “outfit of the day,” or OOTD-style videos.

These OOTDs always include Jett complimenting Campbell and telling her how well-dressed for the occasion she is while strictly referring to her as “Pookie.” This content is not only entertaining, but the wealthy couple leads a lifestyle full of traveling, exclusive events, and shopping, which has proven to be interesting for their audience to live vicariously through their videos.

So, when the couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child, it came as a bit of a shock to everyone. I mean, Pookie had literally just gotten back from living it up during a girl’s trip in the south of France — no one saw this coming!

With a baby on the way, many of their fans wondered what that would mean for their content. Would the couple still travel to these luxurious places? Would they still spend outrageous amounts of money on gifts and clothes for each other? Luckily, fans got a pretty good answer to these questions as the posts from the couple stayed relatively the same. Now fans can see pregnant Pookie vacation in the Hamptons, get VIP passes to both CFB and NFL games, and spend weekends golfing and lounging around the pool.

The couple continued to document their lives and date nights throughout the pregnancy, taking their fans through every milestone with them. It wasn’t just Jett, Campbell, and their families who got to find out that they were having a girl. This was thanks to the most gorgeous gender reveal I’ve ever seen posted online. Then, suddenly, the couple had cacti in the background of their posts, leaving fans confused. Soon, fans found out that the Pucketts had taken their fans along on their babymoon. And, of course, when the day came for the baby shower, everyone got to see what Pookie was wearing before the event and wished them congratulations.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Campbell officially had their healthy baby girl. Even though the couple was very transparent and open about the whole pregnancy, they kept one thing a secret: the baby’s name. So, when the couple revealed that Campbell was in the hospital to have mini Pookie, fans were excited to finally find out the name of their little girl — Paloma.

Judging from the posts from the family so far, they couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter of their lives. To commemorate the day, Jett bought Pookie a push present that I don’t think can be topped, considering its Hermès label. Since mini Pookie now gets to be spoiled by Jett too, Paloma could be seen also wearing a Hermès onesie in the first pictures posted of her.

Campbell and Jett having their daughter is only just the beginning. The couple is not going away from the public eye anytime soon. So, get ready for their OOTDs to include a third little outfit to review and the destination of their outings to be playdates!

