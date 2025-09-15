How to Make the Most of Family Weekend at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Family Weekend is the perfect chance to show your sponsors (aka your parents) exactly what they’re investing in! If you didn’t have the opportunity to tour the FSU before Family Weekend, many organizations offer tours and often host events like mixers and tailgates, with free admission for families.

Considering the many ongoing events, this particular weekend is the perfect chance to share the amazing atmosphere and energy of FSU with your loved ones. Whether you’ve been planning for weeks or you’re more of a last-minute type, here’s everything you might need to know, from events to food, to make it an amazing weekend:

EVENTS, TOURS & GATHERINGS

Friday, Sept. 19

For starters, the Hispanic/Latinx Student Union is hosting Spanish-led tours of the essential FSU spots from 10 a.m. to noon, meeting at the Student Union. After the tour, they’re hosting “La Familia Mixer” at Proof from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For our Entrepreneurship students, Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship is offering guided tours of their campus facilities, including lab spaces and innovation classrooms. Tour stops include: the Shaw Building, William Johnston Building, and the Innovation Hub, and will take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The College of Business is also hosting a “Farewell to Rovetta” open house so students and parents can say their goodbyes to the building before moving into Legacy Hall. Self-guided tours will take place from noon to 5 p.m., and guided tours at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Saturday is game day, and there’s nothing more FSU-coded than tailgating! You can always go the crazy route and take your parents to the frat parties, but if you would rather choose a calmer path, there are events hosted by FSU organizations.

The College of Business is hosting an alumni and friends tailgate to celebrate its 75th anniversary at Heritage Tower Fountain! Since the FSU football game starts at 3:30 p.m., the tailgate will start three hours prior, at 12:30 pm. The Museum of Fine Arts is also having an exhibition on contemporary Latin American art with rarely exhibited treasures from FSU’s collections. “Conversaciones: Latin American Indigenous Art” is showing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Who doesn’t love sunny days at Lakefront Park? Relax by the lake, go kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and enjoy a beautiful day out with your family for free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Tallahassee Ballet’s 35th “Evening of Music and Dance” is happening on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Opperman Music Hall. Enjoy live music and breathtaking dance alongside your loved ones to wrap up the weekend on a good note! You can purchase tickets on The Tallahassee Ballet’s website.

RESTAURANTS

Tallahassee has some foodie gems, and what better time to treat yourself and your family than Family Weekend? Here are some restaurant recommendations for every taste, in case you’re looking for something a little less chaotic and away from the campus area.

The Edison is a mix between a bar and a restaurant, you’ll find delicious dishes and a cozy environment to catch up with the family! If you’re looking for a fancier experience, Connor’s Steak & Seafood is the place! Newly opened in Tallahassee, it has the best steak you can get in town.

Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is a great option for Mexican food. Bring your parents here for an affordable, delicious dinner filled with tacos and quesadillas!

Sakura Japanese Sushi & Grill is the best sushi spot in town! If your family is sushi-obsessed, this is the place to go. The Bang Bang shrimp is constantly on my cravings list.

I highly recommend making reservations in advance, as this weekend tends to have higher traffic! My favorite foodie Instagram from Tallahassee, thetallyeats, has many other recommendations that you can check out!

BACKUP PLANS

Let’s say you didn’t get game day tickets, all the restaurants are booked up, and your parents have nowhere to park. What now?

Watch the FSU football game at a sports bar or restaurant! Check out spots like Miller’s Ale House or Texas Roadhouse. Since they’re farther from campus, they’re usually less crowded. They’re the way to go if you don’t feel like diving into the sea of people in College Town.

Explore food options on campus. Family Weekend is the perfect time to show your parents your college experience, whether that’s grabbing food from Suwannee, 1851, or serving up a simple homemade dinner.

Make parking plans ahead of time. Tallahassee has plenty of public garages, and while they might be farther from campus, they’re the safest way to avoid being towed. Remember: don’t park in FSU lots without a valid permit and keep game day lot restrictions in mind.

Stay smart on game day. Be mindful of where you park, walk as much as possible to avoid traffic, and drink plenty of water. Enjoy the company of your loved ones and kick that homesickness away. Happy Family Weekend!

