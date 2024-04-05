Is Your Family Visiting Tallahassee for the Weekend? Here’s Where To Take Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Picture this: Your family just told you they’re coming to Tallahassee for the weekend. Since they don’t know your college town as much as you do, they leave it up to you to make plans for food and activities. To show how much you love them, you want to give them the best experience out there, but you’re having a hard time coming up with a plan.

As the only member of my family who has attended FSU, I know it can be a struggle to find places to take your family to in a college town, especially if it’s outside of the game day season. But don’t stress! In Tallahassee, there are plenty of options to make sure your parents and/or siblings have a good time while hanging out with you. Here are some recommendations that I’ve used with my own family to ensure a successful weekend in Tallahassee.

Food

Breakfast & brunch

canopy road cafe

When it comes to breakfast or brunch, Tallahassee has several hot spots that are a must to dine in. My family adores Canopy Road Cafe since the menu and coffee are a 10/10. Not only does this restaurant have all your traditional favorites, but it also has the option to customize your meal if that’s more your style.

For convenience, the locations in Tallahassee are close to campus and even have outdoor seating if that’s more your vibe. Whenever I come with my family, we never wait long for a table, so this is a great option if you’re looking for a spot to dine in quickly before a long day of events.

charlie park

More recently, I took my family to Charlie Park, a rooftop restaurant that overlooks Cascades Park, a beautiful stretch of greenery that I highly recommend checking out if you’re down for an impressive dining experience. Located beside the AC Mariott Hotel, this restaurant has a beautiful setting indoors and outdoors that’s perfect for your mom’s Facebook page. Every Sunday, they have brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu has a great variety of options, including some that I’ve never tried in any other brunch spot.

For example, you have to check out their “Croi-gnets,” which is a combination of a croissant and beignet. They’re stuffed with berry mascarpone cream and dusted with powdered sugar, making them the perfect treat from beginning to end. I also loved having the Lemon Blueberry Pancakes, which is one of my favorite combinations to taste. The way the restaurant plates these dishes also made the brunch experience more enjoyable for me and my family. I’d have brunch at Charlie Park every Sunday if I could!

Dinner

bella bella

For dinner, I highly recommend Bella Bella if you like Italian food (I’m biased; it’s my favorite type of cuisine). From their famous garlic bubble bread to one of the best chicken parmesan dishes I’ve ever had, this family-owned business is one of my favorite picks in the area. I can’t be the only one to never turn away an Italian dinner with my family.

sakura japanese sushi and grill

If your family is craving a big meal, I highly recommend Sakura Japanese Sushi and Grill. They have a huge menu of sushi dishes and hibachi. I usually don’t go to sushi places, but Sakura surprised me with how much variety they have. They have monthly sushi specials and an assortment of sushi combinations that are so decorative it’s difficult to choose just one for the table. If that doesn’t convince you of how special their sushi is, they have a “Volcano Roll,” which is a sushi dish that’s lit on fire at the table. Their menu is far from boring.

madison social

Closer to the vicinity of campus, I always see families linger at Madison Social in College Town for dinner. There’s something on the menu for everyone, and the staff there is quick and friendly when it comes to service. It’s also close to campus if your family wants something within walking distance.

Snacks & Dessert

playa bowls

Tallahassee has many small businesses that carry snacks and desserts if your family is searching for something light. Anyone I know enjoys a good acai bowl, so stop by the new Playa Bowls location in College Town if your family needs to cool off from the sun. They also have good smoothies on the menu if there’s a need for a refreshing beverage.

lucky goat coffee co.

I’m also always on the hunt for a local coffee shop that I can keep in mind whenever I want to meet a friend for a coffee date. For my coffee lovers, Lucky Goat Coffee Co. is a well-known cafe that distributes its house-made coffee in the heart of Tallahassee. Their menu includes monthly specials, bakery items, and coffee that can be brewed just about any way you want it! Its cafe is located super close to Gaines Street and is great for a quick snack.

Activities

college town

One of the best places to show your family around during their visit is College Town. Even though I bring my family here every time, they never get tired of this bustling part of Tally since it’s always changing with the number of mom-and-pop businesses that thrive here. You can spend hours here since there’s a great selection of restaurants and retail shops that sell FSU merch.

I’m a big fan of the vintage clothing provider Picked, which stocks the popular store with imported or second-hand FSU jackets, windbreakers, t-shirts, and caps that are each unique in their own way. I’m obsessed with the variety that they have and it’s a great place to browse for a new gameday outfit that will turn heads.

Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park

A great way to pass time with your family in town is to take them on a walk outdoors. For $6, Alfred. B Maclay Gardens State Park is a beautiful hidden gem to explore (especially during the spring when the flowers have bloomed). Many areas of this park make it a well-known spot for weddings, photoshoots, and family photographs.

My favorite part of this park is the Reflecting Pool, which is a serene rectangular pond that overlooks a lake and is evenly surrounded by tall trees. For your mom’s Facebook recap of the trip, this place would make a cool cover photo as it has a great foreground and background.

cascades park

A newly constructed park that I also recommend checking out during your family’s visit is Cascades Park, which is where the brunch spot Charlie Park is located, along with The Edison, another great restaurant recommendation that overlooks the park.

The park itself is huge with an amphitheater, pedestrian bridges, a waterfall, and a large pond that make it a great spot for Tallahassee locals to walk, run, or play in the sun (it’s also great for pictures). Taking my family here was fun whenever there was a clear day on the weather radar.

Whether your family wants the most picturesque places to spend time in Tallahassee or casual, underrated spots where the locals hang around, I hope this list of recommendations serves as a fun guide to help you guys get to know more of Tallahassee outside of FSU. There’s always so much more to a town than you may think!

