My Honest New Balance 530 Review After Walking FSU’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Designed for everyday life, the recently resurfaced New Balance 530 is marketed as a “unisex lifestyle” shoe on the brand’s website. But, how well does it fulfill the needs of a college student? After putting my newly bought pair to the test around FSU for two weeks, here’s my honest review of their performance:

First, let’s talk about looks. I chose the New Balance 530 in the color sea salt with a white and mercury red colorway, and it’s truly stunning. The timeless design, admired by both dads and young fashion enthusiasts alike, wonderfully combines retro and modern elements. Its off-white base color goes with almost any outfit, and its accents of white, silver, and a captivating red stand out. The mercury red pairs perfectly with FSU merch and can be worn for regular classes or game days.

The 530 also doesn’t disappoint when it comes to comfort. Over the past two weeks, I easily got through my daily average of 10,000 steps with no pain or blisters. The fit is true to size, but when I first tried them on, they felt different than most conventional sneakers due to their chunky style and cushy midsole. The thick, soft sole supplies great support that differentiates the shoe from others in terms of comfort while still providing a stylish design.

As an FSU student, I must always be prepared for unpredicted rainfall. These past weeks haven’t been any different, and my shoes’ functionality was tested once again. As I walked from one class to the other, I wondered how dirty and soaked my brand-new 530s would be at the end of the day. To my surprise, the off-white color was still intact when I got home, and as I walked, they managed to keep my feet and socks completely dry. Naturally, New Balance shoes cannot replace rain boots and were never promoted as such, so I wouldn’t heavily rely on them during a rainstorm. However, the material managed to block moderate rain and maintain its original light color.

Although I was done with my cardio for the month after my long daily walks to my classes, I had other exercises to complete in my routine. I decided to take the 530s for light workouts at the Leach, and they worked just fine. However, intense workouts didn’t feel the most fitting for these shoes. It’s clear that they are better suited for walking and everyday usage, as they were specifically designed for those activities. In any case, I’ll continue to wear them for moderate workout days.

After wearing the New Balance 530 for the past two weeks, my verdict is that they do, in fact, live up to the hype. Overall, they check many essential boxes, such as comfort, style, and durability, and are ideal for walking around campus daily. They’ve already become one of my go-to pieces for the semester, with a versatility that allows for various styling options.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram,Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!