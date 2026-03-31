Monthly Muse: Harry Styles Is the Answer To Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To me, there’s so much magic in music. I love exploring the world of a new music artist, or even just re-listening to some of my staple favorites. Monthly Muse highlights my top artist of the month, taking a deep dive into their musical journey while also sharing some of my favorite tracks from their discography.

“Style is the answer to everything.”

I still vividly remember hearing these words echo through my ears. It was 2021, and Love On Tour had finally begun. I had patiently waited for this experience for months, finally all dressed up in my bright orange boa and red heart sunglasses.

However, there’s a bit of backstory to this moment.

Amid a search for some new music in early 2020, I decided to press play on Harry Styles’ most recent release at the time: Fine Line. From there, my world has never been the same.

Styles’ music has provided me with a light during the ups and downs of the last six years. From the uncertainty of COVID-19 shutdowns to the trials and tribulations of adolescence, his songs were always there for me. His third album, Harry’s House, even came out a few days before I graduated high school — signifying the end of an era but the start of a new chapter as I transitioned to college.

With his new release, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. (KATTDO), Styles is back in my music rotation (I mean, not that he ever left!) as I gear up to finish my undergraduate chapter and explore new waters.

Who is Harry Styles?

It’s hard to define Styles in one word. For me, the best choice would be “fascinating.”

An age-old tale, Styles first got his start on the music competition show The X Factor UK in 2010. Unable to progress as a solo contestant, Styles was placed into a group with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. Together, they became one of the most famous music groups of the 2010s: One Direction.

One Direction garnered massive success in their time, releasing five albums and embarking on four major headlining world tours. After the group went on hiatus in 2016, each member began releasing solo music.

Styles’ first solo track came about in 2017, a pop ballad titled “Sign of the Times.” This track surprised fans, as it was a major departure from One Direction’s typical sound. However, this song truly put him on the map as a solo artist, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Today, Styles has released four studio albums to much commercial success. His music has also been a force in creating communities and safe spaces for fans around the globe. As I said, he is truly fascinating.

My Favorites

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

This March, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. (KATTDO) has taken over my heart, my soul, and, of course, my Spotify. I was very eager for Styles’ return to music, and this project surpassed all my expectations.

One thing I love about Styles is his ability to always bring something fresh to the table. His sounds are always evolving with the times to create a new feeling; this project is the epitome of that.

The first stand-out track to me was the lead single, “Aperture,” which provided a solid foundation for what was to come. At my first listen, I was surprised since this was very different than Styles’ previous music. The production really takes the cake on this one, exploring an electronic-inspired sound.

A unique feature of this song is the anthemic lyrics of “We belong together.” I feel like I’ve really been missing this feature in recent popular music. I think there’s nothing better than singing along to a song with a crowd of people.

The album itself has a lot of energy and goes down many different emotional paths. From fun, groovy tracks like “Dance No More” to lively tracks with a little edge, such as “Are You Listening Yet?,” there’s truly a piece for every feeling.

My favorite track on the energetic side is one that I’ve never heard anything like before: “Season 2 Weight Loss.” There is something so powerful about this song to me, whether it be the layered instrumentals or pleading vocals. If you know me, you know that I love music that captures a feeling, which this track does flawlessly.

It isn’t a Styles album without a few slow ballads, one of which is the cinematic “Coming Up Roses.” I think this song is so beautiful, sharing a story of hopes and doubts within a relationship alongside dreamy orchestral instrumentals. I was really taken aback by this track because it sounds so romantic yet is lyrically so heartbreaking — a lethal combo.

There’s one thing I’ll always harp on about Styles: he knows how to close an album.

“Carla’s Song” provides the perfect conclusion to this emotional journey, leaving listeners with the soft, hopeful phrase, “It’s all waiting there for you.” As a graduating senior, this line really hits home.

Fine Line

Ah, the album that started it all. Fine Line is timeless to me, and it’ll forever hold a special place in my heart.

I always tend to revisit my staple favorites, those being “Sunflower Vol. 6,” “Cherry,” and “She,” but recently I’ve been listening to some tracks that have gotten a little less of my love in the past.

“Lights Up” has found its way back onto my radar, a short and sweet track that packs a punch. I’ve always wished that this track were just a little longer, so I can keep holding on to the feeling it brings. Like “Aperture,” this track also features anthemic elements with the lyrics, which I just love singing along to.

“Fine Line” is without a doubt one of my favorite songs of all time, and I feel like I always return to it when I need a pick-me-up. Something about the powerful instrumentals leading up to the line, “We’ll be alright,” makes all my worries fade.

Talk about an end track, I think this song truly wins the gold medal of closers.

Honorable Mentions

Don’t worry, I didn’t forget about Harry Styles and Harry’s House! These two albums have so many loveable songs that I always circle back to.

Harry Styles is such a rich album to me, filled with so many gems. One song that I’ve returned to recently is “Ever Since New York,” after I heard it at a Harry Styles listening party. The vocal swells and soft guitar make this track sound so magical.

Finally, we arrive at Harry’s House. I love listening to this album during springtime, as so many of the songs feel so light and airy. “Satellite” has stuck out to me lately because it reminds me a lot of “Carla’s Song.” A groovy little track always goes a long way for me.

Styles is back, and I am loving every second of it. I’ve had so much fun this month listening to his new album and exploring some of my old favorites. No matter the question, I know Styles always has the answer.

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