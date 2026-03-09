HS4 at Midnight Has Finally Come True: A Harry Styles Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been almost four years since Harry Styles released music, and on Friday, March 6, his glorious voice finally blessed listeners’ ears again with his brand-new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally (KATTDO).

Before the album came out, there wasn’t much known except the first single, fans’ opinions from listening parties, and Styles’ thoughts he shared during interviews. Styles expressed taking a different approach while making this album to no longer “feel [like] a tortured soul.”

On my first listen to this album, it was very obvious that this soundtrack is very different from anything Styles has made before. If the general audience was shocked when listening to Harry’s House, prepare to be twice as gagged listening to KATTDO.

Let’s Review

“Aperture”

The first single, “Aperture,” came out weeks before the official album. This song prepared listeners like me for the overall album vibe. This track is focused on electronic instrumentals, which was something I didn’t expect, but it works.

The EDM style is something that has taken the music industry by storm since the release of Charli xcx’s BRAT, and “Aperture” is an example of that. Overall, this song is an amazing album opener that sets a solid foundation for the rest of the album.

“American Girls”

With this being the first unheard track on the album, I had no idea what to expect, but when the song opened with a piano and then fed into the drums, I knew that this song and the album were going to be life-changing.

As the song progresses, the bass line becomes more prominent, and one of the best parts of the song. The song has simpler lyrics, but leaves us in the U.S. with a chance of redemption of the “Leave America” trend during the European leg of Love On Tour.

“Ready, Steady, Go!”

When this song opened, I fully understood why Styles said this album was made for people to dance to. The song opens with the bass, and again, it’s so prominently featured that it truly stands out. Styles is curating a sound so different from his original with the base and synth beats. The electronic experimentation of enhancing his voice wasn’t expected, but loved.

The closing verse of the song is “ready, steady, go,” repeated over and over again, but also with the same line in Italian shouted over the lyrics every now and again. Styles is putting all of his time spent in Italy to good use and featuring his learned language in the album.

“Are You Listening Yet?”

While every song on this album has been surprising, this one stood out to me the most. In the verses, he’s speaking rather than singing, which is something that’s seen in more indie songs, with the singing picking up in the chorus. Styles brought this idea to the pop world in this song.

This song has very similar vibes to the bridge of Djo’s song “Basic Being Basic.” Overall, this track is one that is very experimental for Styles, but it highlights his musical growth as an artist.

“Taste Back”

This song opens with a synth beat and keeps it throughout the entire song. While every song has had an electronic element, this song stands out from the rest of the album, as it relies on the synthesizer more than the rest.

The song explores the idea of hearing from someone you haven’t seen in a long time, and how that can be conflicting. He’s calling out the other person for reaching out, weighing whether the person has changed, or if they’re just seeking validation.

“The Waiting Game”

The guitar and techno opening were a great way to start this song. Styles’ vocals are on the softer side, but it has a strong instrumental. This is a slower song, but it fills you with the need to sway to the song, proving that all these songs are meant to be danced to. The overall message is how avoiding responsibility and stunting your personal growth, “all leads up to nothing.”

“Season 2 Weight Loss”

With a society that’s so focused on weight loss medications like Ozempic, this song title intrigued me right away. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Styles states, “That was what it was for me… I felt like I was coming back as like a stronger version of myself.”

He originally compared it to how characters on TV shows will come back for a second season, and suddenly having dropped 50 pounds; they’re the same character, but still different. This song demonstrates Styles’ personal growth by having strong electronic and drum instrumentals.

“Coming Up Roses”

In typical Styles fashion, he has to have a song about his anxieties in relationships, including all the ways he may mess up, and how he feels he’s not the best person to date. However, this song explores how what matters is “only me and you,” and he’s truly worried because everything seems to be going okay.

Styles has written love songs before, but this one truly stands out among the rest because of his openness and honesty, and you can feel the love and emotion seeping from this track. The bridge, being a solo for string instruments, adds that classic romantic feeling you get from watching a romantic movie. Styles perfectly captures how it feels to be in love and not want it all to go away.

“Pop”

Styles goes from a beautifully devastating track, to well, this! This song explores never wanting to leave a romantic partner. The song is a fast-paced pop song that uses an electronic beat to demonstrate the almost unserious and lighter vibe of this song. Styles has knocked it out of the park by making each song so different from the rest, but all incredible.

“Dance No More”

Now this song is the anthem for this album. It’s a song that’s simply about dancing, going out, and wanting “to dance with all of our friends.”

This song has that bass line so prominently featured, making it an easy one to find the beat to dance to. By exploring how music is made for people to enjoy, and while also having fun while making it, this song captures the overall essence of KATTDO.

“Paint By Numbers”

This song is on the slower side and delves into the gift of making art, but the burdens that come with it. The song made me yearn to be my best and do what’s right by others. It’s a short song that, ultimately, destroyed me emotionally.

There’s no electronic dance beat in this song, just Styles and his band. This song gave me the same feeling as sitting on the beach watching the sunset with my hometown friends, wishing for more summer.

While this song might not have that meaning at all, the overall melancholy vibe is still present. This song is vulnerable, opening up to how other people’s expectations can plague your own thoughts, a sentiment many people can relate to.

“Carla’s Song”

Just as “Aperture” was the perfect opener to this album, “Carla’s Song” is the perfect closer. It starts with a synth beat, with other instruments being added on as the song progresses. The song also changes about halfway through, speeding up the beat and giving the song a faster pace.

The repetition of “it’s all waiting there for you” gives listeners an insight into what the song is truly about: the beauty of life, and how more people need to take advantage of the world around them. This song encourages those to live their lives to the fullest, being the perfect closer for an album about self-acceptance.

A new Style(s)

Styles made the four-year wait for new music worth it with this album. Harry Styles made the album of the year, and the soundtrack for the rest of my life by introducing fans to a new side of himself, using a different instrumental style, and blessing fans’ ears once again!

