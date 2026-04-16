Likings of a Local: How To Embrace the Elusive London Lifestyle 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the spring semester comes to a close and Euro-summer is on the cusp, London is ready for its next batch of eager exchange students, braving the weather for internships and study abroad.

If you’re looking for a fail-safe guide to how to navigate the streets of “The Big Smoke” like a Brit herself, or just looking for a way to welcome the quaint beauty of British culture into your life, you’ve come to the right place.

Tea Time View this post on Instagram The most recognizable and notable part of British culture is their daily cuppa, and rightfully so. As a newer tea connoisseur, there’s nothing a lovely cup of tea couldn’t fix. With a large variety of choices, from a lovely English Breakfast to more floral Chamomile to a subdued Earl Grey, it seems like there is never a shortage of wonderful tea options in the United Kingdom. Afternoon tea is quite literally a way of life, so prepare yourself by sorting out your preferences now; for example, I like my tea with a splash of cream and one sugar cube if it’s more hearty, and a lemon slice if it’s more on the floral side. If you ever need a great cup to dive into this tea culture, Twinings Earl Grey is delectable, and Yorkshire Gold is considered the standard in the UK, so give them a go! Jumper Weather View this post on Instagram As a Floridian, it may seem impossible not to have sweltering summers, but London offers a lovely reprise from the high temperatures with its 50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit weather. I know, unheard of in the south! For this case, make sure to pack a couple of extra coats to throw on in the case of an exceptionally chilly day. Linens and plaid are your new best friends. The Underground View this post on Instagram Surprise, surprise, there’s next to no car culture in this city, especially for a city as walkable and expansive as London. The Underground or Tube is all the rage with the locals, in fact. With such strong public transportation, who wouldn’t rely on the London Underground, double-decker buses, and other notable public transportation to move across the city? Be aware, however, of your safety in these areas. With a system as efficient as the Tube, there are bound to be some issues. Constant vigilance is advised, as Mad-Eye Moody would say. If you’re ready to take your English experience beyond the walls of London, hop on a train and see you Sunday! The Grocers View this post on Instagram Londoners actually despise buying in bulk, so it’s common to have to make multiple trips to the grocery stores in one single week. Fresh produce goes bad easily, so many people plan their dinners the day of or the night before, to keep their food fresh and delectable. This grocery culture is because the U.K. has banned so many preservatives, and food goes bad more quickly. Oftentimes, you’ll even catch many corporate girlies making a stop at the grocery stores after work, one of their daily activities. Countryside Exploring View this post on Instagram Living abroad in England wouldn’t be complete without a weekend day trip to the beautiful countryside. Trips to the Cotswolds, Seven Sisters Cliffs, and the Lake District all act as beautiful getaways and day trips from the foggy city life. They offer time to reconnect with nature, embrace the peace, and disconnect all before returning to the hustle and bustle of the big, beautiful city. Some of the best things to do in the countryside are grab a special afternoon tea, go on long walks through the parks, and go swimming.

Some other study abroad tips I’ve kept are to always keep your passport on you, to invest in a National Trust membership if you have the time for extra cultural experiences, go to King’s Road for a lovely, quaint shopping day, and don’t be put into a tizzy when you see pub culture is quite extreme.

Just like that, you’re ready for your summer as a Brit!

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