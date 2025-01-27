How Studying Abroad in London for a Semester Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I almost didn’t do it. At the end of summer 2024, I was sitting on my parents’ bed staring at the FSU International Programs portal, terrified. My decision is due: will I go abroad, or will I keep attempting to explore Tallahassee without a car?

But what even is studying abroad?! I couldn’t seem to grasp the grand and nebulous concept consisting of life-changing adventures and international friendships yet to be made.

As a theatre major, I was accepted to study at FSU’s Theatre Academy London for fall 2024. However, as a type-A personality, being unable to predict the next semester of my life was scary. My dad challenged my fear with the faith that, ultimately, this would be wonderful, and he didn’t let me leave the room until I accepted. Little did I know, I was saying yes to the most magical season of my life.

Within a month, my whole life changed. I saw 33 West End productions in London, like Les Misérables, Matilda, Cabaret, and many new British works. I became a solo traveler at 20 years old, visiting six countries in three and a half months: England, Spain, Portugal, France, Wales, and Ireland.

I made meaningful friendships with Americans in Ireland, Spanish-Irish girls in Madrid, and more. I visited stunning colleges like The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), Trinity College, and Leeds University. I took over 40 dance classes with West End performers at Pineapple Dance Studios, a premiere dance studio known worldwide.

Finally, living in London was special because of the casual celebrity sightings! I met half the cast of Ted Lasso and passed by Saoirse Ronan. Once, I was sandwiched between Kola Bokinni, who played Isaac McAdoo, and Bessie Carter, who played Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton.

(Hot tip: If you like Ted Lasso, believe me, you will enjoy your time at FSU London.)

Where else could you get an experience like this? Diving head-first into this global city as a student sharpened my grit and perseverance as a creative and academic. The city of London taught me to be braver. It challenged me to breathe slower and trust deeper; every day was a leap of faith!

If I never dared to chase my ambition, I would have never discovered more of my true self. London is believing you have the power to change the world and then watching your influence unfold before you. It’s magical, revealing, and fabulous, darling.

London taught me a lot of valuable lessons while studying abroad. It taught me how to identify strong coffee, pace myself when drinking coffee, and make flavored lattes at home. Observing fashion in London taught me how to maximize a capsule wardrobe. In no time, I looked like a Pinterest city girl and felt fierce in my new European style.

With time management, living in London made me learn how to stretch my days. New wake-up and wind-down routines stuck quicker abroad because this was one of the consistent activities in my life. Compared to my life in Tallahassee, I woke up much earlier. Before classes at 9 a.m., I would read my devotional, journal, do yoga, and make my meal for the day. I also learned how to do my makeup in 10 minutes!

London also taught me how to dream big. FSU London’s flats are adorned with posters saying, “The world is your oyster.” Like Ted Lasso says, “Be curious.” Finally, the most crucial lesson my journey in London taught me is to believe in myself. I learned to live by faith, not fear, and surrender to adventure.

For all my Type A girls out there — study abroad. For all my Type B girls out there — study abroad. For all the ambitious, creative, adventurous, intelligent girls here at Florida State — study abroad!

For anyone that is scared of it, do it scared! Apply! I did not understand a thing before I experienced it all for myself, but I hope this article reveals some real insight that can show you how transformative studying abroad truly is. The world is your oyster!

