8 Fall Nail Designs That Are So Good, It’s Scary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I think many of us can agree that getting your nails done is one of the best feelings in the world. It truly makes me feel like I have my life together. Having fun colors or nail designs is one of the best ways to show off your personality and style. However, a major downside is figuring out what types of nails to get done. With so many options for shapes, colors, and designs, it can be overwhelming to pick (especially for us indecisive girls).

With the holidays right around the corner, it can be tricky to figure out what nails would go best with your daily attire. Here are some simple, yet fun nail designs to try this fall season!

The beauty of having nails is the absolute free will and creativity you can display with your designs. These designs are perfect for fall and Halloween and can be mixed or stand-alone to add a seasonal element to your looks!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!