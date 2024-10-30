8 Fall Nail Designs That Are So Good, It’s Scary

I think many of us can agree that getting your nails done is one of the best feelings in the world. It truly makes me feel like I have my life together. Having fun colors or nail designs is one of the best ways to show off your personality and style. However, a major downside is figuring out what types of nails to get done. With so many options for shapes, colors, and designs, it can be overwhelming to pick (especially for us indecisive girls).
With the holidays right around the corner, it can be tricky to figure out what nails would go best with your daily attire. Here are some simple, yet fun nail designs to try this fall season!
- Ghosts
-
Ghosts are always a classic for around Halloween time. They’re simple, cute, fun, and will get you lots of compliments! Not to mention, they’ll have you staring at your nails constantly (guilty as charged). There are so many ways you can design them, too! There’s always the option for ghost designs with white nails, French tips, black nails, brown nails, etc. This design is perfect for adding your own twist.
- Ghost Face
-
Arguably one of the most iconic Halloween movies, Scream is a classic franchise, a source of costume inspiration, and even nail design. To add a spooky element to your nails, a stiletto nail shape is the way to go to sharpen that perfect horror element.
- Blood Drip
-
Another classic nail design is the infamous blood drip. This can be done in many styles and colors (red, black, white, etc.). One of my favorite things about this design is that you can make it simple and chic or add a splatter effect for that touch of Halloween horror.
- Cat Eye Nails
-
If you want a subtle yet non-basic nail design, the cat eye magnetic gel is a beautiful and unique element to add to your nails. The “cat eye effect” adds lines and designs of shimmer to emulate its effect. This design creates a beautiful illusion and absolutely stunning effect on your nails!
- Brown Chrome
-
Recently, chrome looks have been flooding my Pinterest, and it’s for all the right reasons. Chrome adds that touch of shine and glimmer that’ll have you constantly admiring the sheer beauty of your nails. Adding chrome on top creates the most beautiful combination, whether it’s a dark brown or light brown base. This design has quickly become one of my new favorite fall looks.
- Tortoise Design
-
Similar to chrome, the tortoise design has been all over my feed. This design adds a classy and chic look to your nails that can be used as an accent nail or even done through French tips! In my opinion, the tortoise design encapsulates the fall girl look with its dark colors and quiet luxury vibe.
- Astrology
-
If you’re an astrology fanatic like me, you know how beautiful adding stars and moons to your nail designs is. Something about the fall season brings me back to admiring the constellations and full moons. For fall, my favorite combination of adding astrological designs on top of nails is over dark colors like navy or burgundy.
If you want to go the extra mile, I recommend doing a French tip or glitter line! These designs are relatively simple, as there are so many decals to place on top of nails that can elevate its design.
- Classic Burgundy
-
The perfect last-minute go-to nail look is a rich burgundy. Being the ideal mixture of bold and classy, dark red will never fail you. It goes well with every style and look, especially for the fall season. It may be deemed basic, but it’s popular for a reason: There’s never a bad red nail look.
The beauty of having nails is the absolute free will and creativity you can display with your designs. These designs are perfect for fall and Halloween and can be mixed or stand-alone to add a seasonal element to your looks!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!