Your Birth Month, Your Halloween Costume

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picking out the right Halloween costume can be one of the most stressful parts of the month; having the perfect costume is truly the key to a successful Halloween night. This is why I’ve put together a list of unique Halloween costumes that I absolutely love, and hopefully you do too.

January: Clark Kent

If you were born in January, then you’re meant to be Clark Kent for Halloween. This costume has the perfect balance of nerdy and cute. I think Halloween is all about showing off your personality while wearing something that makes you feel confident. All you need is a button-down, a Superman shirt, and glasses. Who doesn’t want to be a superhero for a night?

February: Sonny Angel

February gives me all the soft and cute vibes, which is why Sonny Angel is the perfect costume for this month. I love a good blind box, and Sonny Angels have become such a popular obsession for so many people. The best part of this costume is that it’s so easy to put together, yet so cute. This can be a simple or full-blown group costume with all the details.

March: Fairy

March means that spring is right around the corner, and what screams spring more than fairies? Adding whimsy to your life has been trending online, and I think this costume is perfect if you were looking for a whimsical costume. This is one of the costumes that I’m actually debating wearing myself because it’s so cute. You can really make this costume yours by making doing a classic fairy, a tooth fairy, or adding your own twist completely.

April: Mime

April Fools’ Day is one of the many amazing things April gives us. Of course, the costume had to be just as silly: a mime. If I’m being honest, mimes scare me. It’s so unsettling how expressive they can be without ever saying a word. I feel like they have these deep, dark secrets that no one can ever know.

I initially thought I’d hate a mime costume, but I actually think people are doing it very well and making it super cute. Plus, it’s another costume that you can probably make with the items you already have in your closet. All you need to rock this look is a black and white striped shirt and cute pace paint. If you want even more Parisian flair, add a cute beret to top off the look.

May: Flower

May is such a beautiful month with nice weather, flowers blooming, and the sun shining. This is why I chose a flower costume for this one. I know at first a flower costume can seem boring or silly, but hear me out.

I really like this costume because I feel like there are so many directions you can take with this costume. You can choose your favorite flower, color, or even how much detail you add to it. My favorite ones are when they wear a flowy dress and pair it with little flower earrings or hair pieces.

June: Beanie Baby

June marks the beginning of summer, which means sleeping in, spending time in the sun, and feeling like a kid again. I don’t know about you, but some of my favorite memories are from the classic school summer breaks.

Summer is always a very nostalgic time for me, especially now being in college and far from home. That’s why, for this month, I chose Beanie Babies. They’re so cute and full of nostalgia. Besides, this costume is super easy to DIY with some cardboard and paint.

July: Mermaid

July is the month for sunshine, beach days, and spending as much time in the water as you can. This is why being a mermaid just makes sense for the month of July. I’ve never really been a mermaid girl myself, but I have to admit that people are doing this costume so well. Whether you’re going for a classic like Ariel, or you want to make it your own look, there are so many ways to make this costume your own. If you’ve ever wanted to live out your mermaid days, now is the time!

August: Genie

August means summer is coming to an end, and the school pressure is just beginning. I’m sure we’re all wishing for three more months of vacation. That’s why a genie costume is so fitting for this month. I love all the gold jewelry, flowy pants, and glittery makeup.

September: Art, Patrick, and Tashi from Challengers

September feels like the perfect balance between laid-back and exciting, which is why a Challengers-inspired costume fits so well. This costume is the perfect mix of sporty and iconic, and it has that effortlessly cool aesthetic. This is also such a fun option for a group of three.

October: Ghost Face

Since the month of October is spooky season, I had to give it a spooky costume. I wanted to give this month a classic Halloween look, and when I think of Halloween, I think of Ghostface. He’s a creepy, classic, and recognizable character, which makes him the perfect costume. All you need is the iconic mask and a clack outfit. Ghostface being a classic also makes the costume extremely adaptable to any changes for any unique look you want to do.

I think dressing as any movie killer is a great option; it adds the spice that Halloween is looking for, while still keeping it cute. After all, it’s Halloween.

November: Paddington

I don’t know about you, but I grew up watching Paddington, and I’ve always loved him. There’s just something so comforting about this little bear, which makes him perfect for November. With his signature blue coat and red hat, he gives the perfect fall vibe. Plus, if you’re looking for a costume that’s cute, nostalgic, and different than the usual picks, Paddington Bear is the one for you!

December: Party animal

December is the month of celebrations. Between Christmas parties, holiday break, and New Year’s Eve, there are so many reasons to celebrate. That’s why a party animal costume is such a perfect fit. It’s fun and so easy to put together, with things you probably already have sitting around your house. This is one of those costumes that you can do solo or with a group of any size.

Whether you are going for cute, spooky, or niche, there’s a Halloween costume for everyone. I hope your birth month gave you some inspiration for this year.

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