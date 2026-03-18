Why I Think Listening to Podcasts Is Underrated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t get me wrong, I love walking to class with Natasha Bedingfield playing in my AirPods as much as the next girl. However, I’ve recently been trying something else, and I have a lot to say about it. I’ve decided that while do I love listening to music as I walk, listening to podcasts might take the top spot for me.

my favorites

First off, there are podcasts about everything you could ever imagine. Whatever crosses your mind and interests you that day, you can find a podcast about it. Personally, I love listening to all types of podcasts, but I especially love true crime podcasts.

The podcast Crime Junkie is probably my favorite right now. It may not be as uplifting as Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” but it still offers a switch-up for when songs just aren’t hitting as hard as they used to.

I also loved listening to podcasts while I drove to high school. When I came to college, I almost stopped listening to podcasts altogether, since I was missing my morning drive. One morning, though, none of my playlists were hitting the way they usually did, and I had absolutely no interest in listening to music.

I opened the archaic-looking podcast app on my phone that I hadn’t opened since August, put on an episode of Crime Junkie, and realized that I’d completely forgotten about my love for podcasts. Sometimes, a podcast is exactly what you need.

why podcasts?

There’s been a rise in podcasting culture, so there’s more content now than ever before. We’ve all seen a 40-second TikTok clip from a podcast and thought it was interesting, but we rarely think we should listen to the full episode. This is your sign to listen to the podcast. If it captivated you for those 40 seconds, it might just captivate you on the way to your chemistry lab.

My favorite thing about listening to podcasts is that whatever mood you’re in, there’s a podcast to match it. Feeling smart? Listen to The New Yorker podcast on the runaway princesses of Dubai. Feeling down? Listen to Emma Chamberlain’s advice sessions on her show, anything goes with emma chamberlain. Feeling curious? Listen to Serial and get into a new mystery.

Podcasts offer something that music can’t. If you’re like me, you might have a busy mind that even music is hard to silence. For me, podcasts are like talking about something completely different with someone else. That, for me, is enough to shut my brain off even for just a second.

Sometimes, the moments of complete silence are good, but hard to achieve. Using a podcast to shift your thinking and let your mind wander to a new topic can be peaceful. Suddenly, you’re not thinking about your assignment due that night or the exam you have tomorrow; you’re just quietly listening to someone else doing all the talking.

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