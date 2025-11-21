Why Amelia Island is the Perfect Girls’ Trip Location

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amelia Island, located just northeast of Jacksonville, Florida, is the perfect location for a girls’ trip! From the historic downtown to the shops, restaurants, farmer’s market, arts market, and beach, there are so many reasons to take a trip there.

During my freshman year at FSU, my sorority’s fall sisterhood retreat was at Amelia Island. My friends and I spent the weekend walking around town, playing mini golf, and hanging out at the beach. It was my first time visiting this adorable little beach town, but it wouldn’t be my last.

I had the opportunity to explore all that Fernandina Beach, the city on Amelia Island, has to offer during that trip. I had so much fun with my friends that I came back with my mom, and it’s been our go-to vacation spot ever since.

Historic Downtown

One of the most important places to be aware of on Amelia Island is Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown area. This is where you’ll find so many of the shops and restaurants. It’s so peaceful to walk around there, and there’s so much to see and do. One of my favorite things is how dog-friendly it is there; I have a 13-year-old golden retriever, and I can bring him pretty much everywhere. When you’re walking around downtown, you’re sure to see so many people out with their animals. Everyone is very accommodating to our furry friends!

Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown, among other areas in Amelia Island, is where the 1988 children’s movie The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking was filmed. So, if you watched it during your childhood, this town may be familiar to you.

Shops

The town has so many cute shops to go into! One of my favorites is The Lavender Store. Their lavender shortbread is to die for, and I’m a big fan of their lavender lotion and lavender lip balm.

The Book Loft is the local bookstore, and it’s so much fun. In addition to having sections of the store for different genres, there’s also a section featuring books that are by local authors or take place in Amelia Island. I don’t know about you, but a cute local bookstore is always a hit with my friend group.

As far as clothing stores go, Colie’s The Cute Shop always has such cute items in stock. I bought a formal dress there to wear to a gala last year, but they always have so many clothing options for different occasions.

Hudson & Perry is a store full of adorable home accessories and gift items. Everything there is so creative and beautiful, featuring artful pieces that always draw my eye. I also need to mention The Spice & Tea Exchange, which always smells divine.

Restaurants

Every girl’s trip needs a visit to a local coffee shop, and Amelia Island Coffee is the ideal place to stop in. They feature a variety of hot and cold drinks, breakfast foods, and treats. I usually go for an iced chai latte or a strawberry smoothie. As far as food goes, I recommend their breakfast bowl or one of their pastries.

For lunch, I suggest Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. Mason’s offers so many different types of rolls; I personally prefer a Connecticut-style hot lobster roll. This restaurant is a bit pricey, but when on vacation, there’s an excuse to treat yourself.

My favorite dinner spot on Amelia Island is Salt Life Food Shack, which is by the beach and features live music. I love to start with their edamame appetizer, and I always order the shrimp brochette for my entree. The atmosphere at Salt Life is lovely!

To end the night, Fernandina’s Fantastic Fudge is wonderful for a sweet treat. In addition to delicious fudge and chocolate, they also have an assortment of yummy ice cream.

Farmer’s Market & Arts Market

The Fernandina Beach Market Place is truly something special. There is a farmer’s market every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and there’s an arts market on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. These markets are in the historic downtown area, and I recommend walking around and seeing what the vendors are selling. These markets are so much fun, and they make for the perfect girls’ weekend activity.

Amelia Island Beach

The beach in Amelia Island is quiet and relaxing, without feeling overly touristy. I’ll be honest and admit that while I love a beachy town, I’m not actually a huge beach person. That being said, I do like Amelia Island’s beach because of how calm and beautiful it is.

Spending time on this beach would be so enjoyable on a girls’ trip. Swim, tan, soak up the sun, and grab a beach read with your girls.

I love Amelia Island, and I think you will too. Next time you and your besties are looking for a weekend getaway, you should take the trip there. I think the town has something for everyone!

