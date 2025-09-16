We’re So Happy You’re Finally Here! An Inside Look at FSU Sorority Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I embarked on the sorority recruitment process as a freshman, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I’d always wanted to join a sorority. Growing up as an only child, I always wondered what it would be like to have sisters, and now, I have 200.

What initially attracted me to my chapter was the promise of a genuine sisterhood: women who are always looking out for each other, and people who will be there through your highest highs and lowest lows. Of course, it’s easy to make that promise during recruitment, but it still leaves you wondering about the follow-through.

Will these women be who they promised they would be? Will I find my place? Will I become the best version of myself? As someone who has struggled with an anxiety disorder, these questions plagued me. I would call my mom asking if I’d made the right decision, wondering if I’d be accepted for who I was, and if I was meant to do this.

Now, with a full year and the 2025 recruitment season behind me, I find myself reflecting on the questions I asked on Bid Day and whether the answers turned out to be what I hoped they’d be. I also wonder how many other women on campus were asking the same questions. How many have found new best friends, discovered new passions, or even changed their life paths through their sororities? Is it everything they imagined?

One question seems to loom larger than the rest: Will I find genuine friendship?

Sororities often carry the stereotype of being fake or catty. So, how easy is it really to find your people? I asked Taylor Brown, a third-year member of Phi Mu, about a time she felt a genuine bond with her sisters. She shared her insight with me:

“That’s such a tough question to answer because I honestly feel that connection with the women in the chapter all the time, if not every single day! What I love the most, though, is that I can always show up as my true self without fear of judgment, and to me, that’s what sisterhood is all about. The uplifting, supporting, and loving nature of our chapter and with each other.”

Brown went on to describe meals, movie nights, and lazy afternoons spent with her sisters, explaining how the little moments add up and become something even more special, simple moments that felt like home, and places she didn’t want to leave.

The Panhellenic community is strong at FSU, and during recruitment, you often hear that you’re not joining one sisterhood, but rather two: your chapter and the Panhellenic community. Many women find strong friendships not only within their own chapter, but also with women in other chapters.

I know that my chapter was able to follow through on their promise of sisterhood, but how are my friends feeling? Were they able to find the same happiness that I have? I reached out to Sophia Pollard, a second-year member of Chi Omega, for her thoughts.

“Coming to FSU was a huge change for me. I came from a small school where everyone knew everyone, and since I didn’t have anyone come with me to FSU, I went through recruitment to find a sense of family rather than simply friends. I feel like I’ve found that. My bridesmaids, my sisters, my everything! I’ve been through thick and thin with these girls, and we support each other no matter what.”

“You don’t even have to be the closest with each other,” Pollard continued, “You can still find comfort in anyone here. I know that when I walk into my sorority house, I can find comfort and support with open arms each day!”

It’s not always easy to feel entirely welcome in a group of over 200 women. Sometimes people don’t get along, old rifts persist, or you may not be a good fit for one another. Remember that you may not always be friends, but you’ll always be sisters.

It’s not about everyone in your chapter being your best friend all the time, but the promise that they will welcome you as you are and do their best to make you feel accepted whenever you walk into the house. Whether you’re sitting down for a meal, studying, or goofing off, there will always be a sister or two by your side that you can share the moment with.

Looking back, I think that’s what real sisterhood looks like. It isn’t always loud, sparkly, or perfectly curated for social media. Sometimes it’s just knowing that you’re home. That’s the kind of sisterhood I hoped for, and the one I’ve been lucky enough to find.

