When Is the Right Time To Start Celebrating Christmas?

It’s been an ongoing debate for years: When is it too early to start celebrating Christmas? Some people are putting up their trees as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, and other people think that those people are crazy. So, when should the most wonderful time of the year really start?

No two people are the same when it comes to levels of holiday cheer, so this is my disclaimer that you don’t have to agree with me; start celebrating on Christmas Eve or Sept. 1 for all I care. However, I have a formula that I think creates the perfect balance between the two extremes.

25 days doesn’t constitute a whole season to me. That’s just not enough time to make the most out of one of the most beloved holidays, so I think starting celebrations on Dec. 1 is way too late. In my opinion, the perfect day to bring in the holiday spirit is Nov. 3. Alright, hear me out.

This year, Nov. 2 marked daylight saving time, meaning by Nov. 3, we had an entire hour less of sunlight, which creates the perfect scenario for cozy vibes! Now, I can hear all of you scrooges complaining already about how that’s way too early, but you don’t have to go insane with the decorations, food, and music all on one day, like social media leads you to believe. You can slowly integrate it into your routine day by day.

Start by listening to some Christmas music, baking a fall or winter-themed treat, or just watching a festive movie. Then, throughout November, as it gets colder, you can bring out the holiday sweaters and pine-scented candles (unless you live in a dorm, then just get some room spray).

The day before Thanksgiving is when the tree should go up, along with any decorations that you haven’t already used; then it serves as decoration for Thanksgiving dinner. Personally, I believe that while Thanksgiving is a great time to see family and eat good food, it’s ultimately a pre-Christmas event.

Plus, the family that you see on Thanksgiving is either the family that you’ll see in less than a month for Christmas, or the family that you’re seeing because you can’t see them on Christmas Day. Also, don’t get me started on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — most of the balloons and floats are literally Christmas-themed!

As a college student, the holidays are my favorite time of the year, because not only do we get school off, but we get to go home and spend time with our families. Christmas fills me with so much nostalgia and cozy vibes, so that’s probably a large part of why I like to start the festivities a while in advance. Why not extend the time you have to be cheerful?

I think the most negative kinds of people are those who make fun of something that makes someone happy while also being purely innocent. So, you don’t have to agree with me, and you certainly don’t have to follow my advice. However, remember to be kind to those who choose to celebrate early, because the holidays are built on good feelings and lots of joy.

