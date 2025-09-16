What’s Cooking? Not Me: Go-to Meals for Those Who Can’t Cook

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know that I’m by no means a good cook — and I don’t mean a “ha-ha, I’m so bad at this” bad cook. I mean, my biggest culinary achievements happen when I don’t set off my smoke alarm. If cooking truly is a love language, I absolutely can’t speak it. Just because I can’t cook, however, doesn’t mean I don’t eat well. Through my nearly four years as a college student, I’ve found my favorite easy meals that let me not only eat well but keep my apartment in one piece. From Trader Joe’s to Publix, these are a few of my personal fireproof survival staples, store by store.

Publix

Pre-Marinated Chicken

My first recommendation is Publix’s pre-marinated chicken. My roommates absolutely love this one, as I have yet to mess it up. For around $6, you get 1.5 pounds of either chicken thighs or breasts, which is around six servings. After preheating your oven, the total time is around 15-30 minutes depending on the flavor.

This is the perfect chicken meal for those with less space for spices: flavors include Chimichurri, Korean-inspired Gochujang, Italian, Bourbon-inspired flavor, and the limited-time Sweet Heat.

Paired with literally any vegetables, mashed potatoes, or even just by itself, this chicken has saved me (and my oven) many times.

Meal for one

@girlwiththegap_ Meal prepping is more time consuming than I’d like to give at the moment so I found these 1 person prepared meals at my local #Publix These are great options for those who constantly eat out or want to Unbigyourback! Just pop them in the oven and within 25 mins, you have a healthier option rather than fast food. I tried the #mealprepping options from other places like “Clean Eats” but i like this since its #fresh Would you give this a try? #girlwiththegap_ #healthiereatinghabits #publixmeals ♬ Mother’s Love – The Vernon Spring

For a meal that needs no additions, the Publix Meal for One offers various types of entrees, coupled with a side. My personal favorite is the Meal for One Pepper Jack Cheese-Stuffed Chicken with Mexican-style street corn and cheese. Also offered is the Sofrito-Seasoned Chicken Breast with Brussels sprouts, the Spanish-Style Chicken with yellow rice and black beans, and the Cheesy Spinach-Stuffed Salmon with zucchini, tomatoes, and garlic Parmesan, among others.

These typically take 20-40 minutes in the oven, and, when put on your own plate, will impress your parents when you send them a picture.

Trader Joe’s

chicken tikka masala

I would be remiss not to mention Trader Joe’s Chicken Tikka Masala. This roasted chicken covered in a creamy, not-too-spicy curry sauce with basmati rice takes less than five minutes using only a microwave — the perfect meal for one. It’s a five-star meal for $5, and it’s a frequent visitor to my microwave.

potstickers

Trader Joe’s offers a variety of potstickers; some with chicken, some with vegetables. My personal favorite would be the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, which are $3.99 and last me multiple dinners. If you’re feeling particularly bold, you can add these potstickers to some curry and teriyaki sauce, coconut milk, and garlic, and bake for around 25 minutes to create the viral dumpling bake.

My secret, of course, is throwing it in the microwave, covering it with a wet napkin, and calling it a day. Any Trader Joe’s potstickers paired with their Gyoza Sauce is an unmatched flavor experience.

Walmart

Marie Callender’s pot pie

For around $3, you can get 25 grams of protein and a cozy, hearty meal. This one is compatible with both your oven and microwave, and all you need to do after popping it in is wait for it to cool down. I never considered myself a pot pie person until trying their Turkey Pot Pie, which changed my mind. Their chicken option also follows close behind in the rankings.

Marketside Mediterranean-Style Chicken with Brown Rice and Feta

If English-style pot pie isn’t your thing, shifting over to the Mediterranean might be the move for you. This microwave-ready meal features chicken alongside kale, sundried tomatoes, chickpeas, and feta, all tied together with a Greek-style dressing. With this one, I like to add some lime for an extra kick. Putting it in my own bowl almost convinces me that I made it myself!

So, while I may need to avoid Gordon Ramsay for the rest of my college career, I won’t go hungry or bankrupt myself on takeout. I’m certainly not doing Michelin-level cooking, but dinner still ends up on the table — and that’s a skill in itself!

