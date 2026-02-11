What Your Note-Taking Combo Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just like fashion, people’s technology choices say a lot about them. Are you utilitarian? Do you like cohesion? Are you writing essays or computing values? Is your notebook covered in stickers, or do you exclusively use a tablet?

You can tell so much about your peers based on what note-taking items they’ll pull out of their bags in class.

The Apple Ecosystem

You like sleek, clean designs, with bright glass and a slim screen, and you’re not afraid to empty your wallet for your idea of perfection. You’re never unprepared, and you’ve got style; I’d definitely go shopping with you.

However, you probably don’t think about privacy all that much. Let’s be honest, when you open your messages on your MacBook on full brightness, those aren’t your texts anymore, those are our texts, since the entire class is reading over your shoulder. Say hi to your bestie for me, please!

Just a Phone

You might be a little unprepared sometimes, but you’ve got a ridiculous score on Block Blast.

You probably value your sleep, and you’re willing to show up at the last minute to your 8:00 a.m. just to get some extra Z’s in. If the only thing you’ve got out during class is your phone, you could boost your educational experience by maybe recording the lecture.

Stationery Artist

You like it when your notes are aesthetic! Between colored sticky notes and an entire pack of gel pens, you can turn every lecture into a work of art.

You have great style and an eye for detail, so I know all your friends come to you for fashion advice. You also understand the importance of passion in your work; every one of your classes has dedicated styles and colors, so you always come into class excited to take notes.

You’re also a very confident and proud person. As soon as someone asks for your notes and comments on how good they look, you get a little ego boost, because hello? Of course they do.

Organization is great, and your color-coded notes are helpful, but make sure you don’t fall behind while sorting through your utility belt of stationery tools.

Old laptop and battered notebook

What’s it like to have a jet engine take off on your desk every time you open a file?

You aren’t fooled by trends and vanity; your laptop can get tossed around, and that’s why you trust it. You know that your computer could get thrown out of a car window and still boot up the lecture PowerPoint, not that you’d ever do that to your baby, though.

People comment on how bulky your setup is all the time, but you’re very secure and will never switch up on your day ones.

You’re as reliable as your computer, and you’re confident in your skills as a student. Your organization is impeccable, like your handwriting, so you accept your role as the handwriting in every single group lab setting you’ve ever been in.

a gaming computer and a single sheet of paper

You must be okay with getting judged because you know that your desk looks ridiculous. You insist that the gaming laptop is for running complicated programs, but you’ve totally been clipped on Yik Yak playing Minecraft in class.

You’re fun to be around, and you have the coolest interests out of anyone in your friend group. Everybody wants you around for game night, even though you get a little competitive sometimes.

There are plenty of other notetaker archetypes, but these are the ones that I observe in the wild most often. At the end of the day, your style in class really only comes down to what helps you learn.

