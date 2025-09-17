Class at 8 a.m.? Here’s How to Survive Without Losing It!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 2:30 a.m. You’re just coming home from a night out, sliding into your pajamas, and finally getting comfortable for what you think will be the best sleep of your life. Well, until your sleep is disrupted by the sound of your alarm going off at 6:00 a.m.

Your body’s aching, your eyes are dry, and you’re barely functioning from the night before. Instead of feeling energized, you begin thinking to yourself, “Why did I sign up for this?” If this is your story, welcome to the world of 8 a.m. classes in college.

Believe it or not, an 8 a.m. class doesn’t have to ruin your morning; you just need a solid game plan. With the right strategies, you can make it through your 8 a.m. class at FSU without losing your mind or your GPA.

Prepare the Night Before

The best way to survive an early class is to get everything in order the night before. Get all of your minor tasks, like packing your bag and charging your laptop, done the day before. Even something as small as filling your water bottle ahead of time can make your morning smoother.

Don’t try telling yourself you’re going to wake up extra early to do it. Who are you trying to fool? We all know it’s not going to happen. Just think of it this way: the fewer decisions you make in the morning, the faster you can get out the door, and if you’re like most of us, hit snooze one more time without guilt.

Fuel Up

Breakfast may not be everyone’s thing, but trust me, when it comes to 8 a.m. classes, it’s a must. A little fuel can take you from being a walking slug to a functioning human. You don’t necessarily need to have a full-blown breakfast; you can have that after class, but something light will do.

FSU’s Student Union has plenty of quick grab-and-go options. Pair that with a coffee, tea, or an energy drink, and you’ll at least make it through the first class. Having the food in your system will be your lifesaver to getting through the class.

Record Your Lecture

Once you get to class, start recording your lecture ASAP. Let’s be real, at 8 a.m., you’re probably zoning out more than you realize. Recording your lecture ensures that you can revisit it later to catch anything you missed. It’s like a safety net! It also saves you from the awkward trip to the office hours the next day. Plus, having an audio backup means you can focus a bit more on listening in real time instead of frantically scribbling every word.

Reward Yourself

You just survived your 8 a.m., now you’re free! Give yourself something to look forward to after class. Whether it’s treating yourself to a snack at Suwannee Room, stopping by Starbucks at the Student Union, or taking a power nap on Landis Green, rewarding yourself from time to time makes waking up early feel a little less dreadful.

With That Being Said

Are 8 a.m. classes the end-all and be-all? No. Do they eventually catch up to you? Definitely! However, with preparation and a few small habit changes, you can survive even the earliest mornings. FSU mornings can even be enjoyable if you embrace the quiet campus, watch the sunrise over Doak Campbell Stadium, or stroll the peaceful paths around Landis Green before the day officially begins.

Who knows? You might even start looking forward to those early mornings.

