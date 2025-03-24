What To Wear for These Upcoming Festivals and Tours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

More and more tours and festival lineups are getting announced left and right. From figuring out what artists you’re going to see to planning your stay and traveling, the last thing you need to stress over is your outfit. If you’re having trouble figuring out what to wear, here’s some outfit inspiration for the upcoming concerts and festivals this year!

Coachella

For this year’s lineup, we’re bringing back Coachella from the 2010s. Wear something with lace, beading, unique graphics, tassels, or suede. Pair flowy skirts, dresses, or sets with ruffles, boots, and eye-catching jewelry for a boho look, perfect for Post Malone headlining.

For a more alternative feel, wear an all-black outfit while mixing mesh and lace, perfect for Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Charli xcx. Get ready to party in the desert with these artist-inspired looks!

Cowboy Carter

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour might just be one of the best-dressed tours of this year, so why not put on your best outfit? The anticipated dress code for this tour will be gold and denim and red, white, and blue, so dress accordingly! Wearing a denim set, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat would be perfect for the tour. Pair your outfit with gold accessories, and you’re set!

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza announced their completely stacked lineup with some of the biggest names in genres ranging from rap, pop, indie, and country. To match the vibes of day one with Tyler, the Creator headlining, wear a green or a plaid skirt paired with a white button-up to fit his CHROMAKOPIA album.

For the days when pop princesses Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are headlining, think sheer tops, sequins, ruffles, and lace. Whenever A$AP Rocky headlines, you can pair an all-black leather set with some silver accessories.

Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar and SZA

For the Grand National Tour, street style is definitely the way to go. Pairing a jersey, mini skirt, or micro shorts, and boots is the perfect way to dress up for Lamar and SZA. Wearing a vintage letterman jacket would be a great way to elevate an outfit for the tour.

Rolling Loud

For rap’s biggest festival, make sure to dress comfortably for the crazy crowds. Consider leaning into the streetwear look and pair baggy jorts or jeans with a graphic tee. Another option is to hone into the edgy aesthetic, wearing a leather set paired with knee-high boots.

ULTRA Music Festival

It’s the 25th anniversary of ULTRA’s music festival in Miami, so make sure to have your pashmina on! Pair a colorful or all-black set with a pair of knee-high boots for the perfect easy festival fit. Wear crochet so you can feel breezy in the Miami weather.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Bonnaroo has a stacked lineup that has a little bit for everyone, from Luke Combs, Avril Lavigne, John Summit headlining, and more. For this festival, a denim-on-denim look would be perfect to match the vibes of the music. For the arts, wear a boho flowy look to match the energy of Bonnaroo.

Alleviate your stress when planning your outfits for this year’s festivals and concerts! 2025 just started, and I can’t wait to see what new tours and festival lineups come from artists this year! Whether it’s a laid-back look or a statement set, feeling confident with whatever you’re most comfortable in is important.

