Here’s Everything We Know About CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Tyler, the Creator fans have been shocked by the constant curveballs thrown by the singer in such a short span of time. After over three years without any news of an album, Tyler released a slew of back-to-back posts: the teaser for the song “St. Chroma,” the release date for his new album, CHROMAKOPIA, and a full music video for the song “Noid.” Obviously, the hype for CHROMAKOPIA has only grown since, and with the announcement of CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, fans need to make sure they grab these tickets as soon as they can.

The Tour

Less than a week after announcing his sixth studio album, Tyler, the Creator has released dates for a tour spanning America, parts of Europe, and Oceania. As if fans couldn’t get any more excited, Tyler announced a couple of star-studded guest performers: Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.

The tour is six months long, beginning Feb. 4 in Minnesota and ending Sept. 4 in Perth, Australia. As a North Florida resident, I’ve felt like many artists won’t touch this state with a ten-foot pole. It’s Orlando, Miami, or bust. However, Tyler has blessed his North Florida fans with a show in Atlanta (Friday, March 21), Orlando (Saturday, March 22), and Miami (Monday, March 24).

The Tickets

It’s unclear what ticket prices are going to be, but based on Tyler’s previous shows, his tickets seem to range from $70-300 based on when you purchase (buying at release will be cheapest) and what section you purchase your seat in. Usually, general admission (pit tickets) are the least expensive, but it is important to remember that with this purchase comes the responsibility of arriving at the arena extremely early to ensure you get a good view of the stage.

Of course, you’re probably wondering the best way to get tickets for this show. The general sale opens Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Local time is whatever time zone the venue you are purchasing for is in, so if you plan on buying tickets outside of your time zone, keep this in mind.

Before this sale, there are two ways you can access the presale. If you have access to an American Express card, you will be able to purchase presale tickets three days before, starting Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. local time. This presale does not require registering beforehand; you simply click the location of your venue on the Amex website and input your card information when prompted.

However, if you can’t use an American Express card, don’t fret! Anyone in the US and Canada can register for presale access starting Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. local time. This registration process is completely free and only requires your name, phone number, and email so the presale code can be sent when open. When registering, you must register under a certain performance location(s). Your presale code will not be applicable for any locations you didn’t register under.

Each venue will be linked on the CHROMAKOPIA website, but they are all connected to a different ticket seller, depending on who they have chosen to partner with.

I am one of the many fans who will be waiting with bated breath for this album’s release. With what we’ve heard so far, CHROMAKOPIA sounds like it’s going to be a transcendent musical experience, so making sure to get tickets as soon as possible is crucial. Tyler’s performances have been historically groundbreaking and incredibly engaging for fans, so you won’t want to miss it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!