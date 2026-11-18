This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being responsible is universally praised. Everyone notices the person who has their school papers organized in file folders or who does their assignments ahead of time. What do you mean you didn’t wait until the due date to start? Talk about something impressive.

Yet, there is a burden that comes with always being on top of things: being capable becomes an expectation to those around you, rather than a choice.

Slowly, your roommate argues she doesn’t know how to use the dishwasher as you do, or a partner begins claiming they shouldn’t plan the date because your ideas are more creative anyway. Everyone’s tasks are suddenly deemed “better” when you do it, until you are doing everything by yourself all because of weaponized incompetence.

Awfully convenient To Be Clueless

When someone uses exaggerated or feigned inability to perform responsibilities as a means to shift their work onto another person and avoid it altogether, they are not simply asking for help. It’s no longer an “I can’t do it,” but an “I don’t want to.”

Usually, that person is aware of how responsible you are, how much you care, and relies on the fact that you will not allow things not to get done, even if that means doing it yourself. “But you do it so much better than me” stops being a compliment the minute sentences such as “It’s ok, I’ll just do it, and it will be faster anyways” start appearing in your mind frequently in response to those interactions.

The term “weaponized” perfectly captures that incompetence; in these cases, it’s used strategically and paired with the knowledge that the other person will compensate.

Despite appearing incapable, the individual is actively benefiting from the extra time and reduced effort from the tasks they no longer need to perform because they delegated them to you. No wonder you’re getting extra tired in some shared projects!

The group Project

Group projects are hubs of “I don’t know how” and “I would rather you do it” behavior.

Imagine this: your professor selects the groups for the final project of the year. You move your chair next to the other people in your group, with your laptop and a willingness to get everything done as soon and as well crafted as possible.

Everyone divides tasks and shares phone numbers to facilitate keeping track of everyone’s progress. Yet as the deadline approaches, you begin getting messages from that girl who was so sweet to you, or that boy who sounded like the project was important to him, and they don’t know how to make the slides look good or how to use the proper citation format.

Then the fear of getting a bad grade kicks in, and someone’s alleged incompetence becomes impossible to ignore. You complete everything by yourself and submit it because “at least it got done and it won’t affect your GPA.” Sound familiar?

The Friend Group manager

Sometimes it happens even in friendships: one person is consistently expecting the others to make the reservation, figure out transportation, remember important commitments, or help “polish” assignments.

Don’t get me wrong, friendship is a partnership and should look like one helping the other succeed. However, problems arise when such a standard is only met by one of the two people in said friendship, and reciprocity goes out the window. Remember, you are a friend, not a personal assistant!

You don’t have to be the hero

The truth is that the person who phrases their request for help as helplessness is the same one who figured out their college applications and got accepted. It’s the same person who’s able to keep their apartment decently organized, cook good meals, and be somewhat independent in everything else they do.

Trust me, they can learn how to perform average tasks, but they simply don’t want to.

You don’t always have to come to the rescue. This is where knowledge comes into play. Now that you know what weaponized incompetence is, you can identify it and choose not to reward it. Don’t let people use the fact that you don’t want to jeopardize your grades, peace of mind, or create conflict in a friendship to make you cover for them.

For those who partake in it, remember that independence is not simply living away from your parents or making your own decisions; it also involves taking responsibility even when you can avoid it and place it on someone else.

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