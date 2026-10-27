5 Niche Party Theme Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve seen mermaid, Mamma Mia, and other movie themes haunt parties, and we all know it’s exhausting to do the same party theme over and over again. We need more plus-ones and icebreakers, because if I have to stand in a circle awkwardly talking to someone about nothing one more time, I might go crazy. Thus, I present five fresh, funky function ideas to spice up the mundane!

Medieval Inspired

View this post on Instagram As Renaissance Fairs go viral online, I think the next big party idea to blow up is medieval-themed parties. They offer a plethora of creative games and ideas. Renaissance Fairs are getting more accessible, but why wait for a local one when you can host your own jaunty festival in your home? Your guests can consume fatty, meaty, delicious meals and wear fantasy clothing and armor. It sounds like a dream come true if you ask me. If you want to really get into something, look up and try a short Dungeons and Dragons campaign with some friends. Or just role-play for the night, dive into a mystical world, and embrace the whimsy. There are so many ways to do a medieval theme; you can be literal and stick to the time period, or go fantastical with it. This would be a great theme and encourage lots of creativity and imagination.

Reality TV Show Confessional

View this post on Instagram We all have that reality show we go crazy for, whether it’s Love Island or The Traitors; the classic move is to throw a viewing party for the new season’s introduction, but it’s been done before, and the themes can get dull. That doesn’t mean you can’t spice up the night. To add flavor to the plain, I suggest creating a confessional and making it so everyone is in the show for a night. Start fake rumors, confess your deepest, darkest secret, jokingly talk about someone, and film it all. Bonus points if you get a green screen or backdrop for the background of these videos. You could even get someone to be the cameraman and film the drama of the night. That way, when the party is over, you can edit all these videos together and send them out as a little party favor. Just be clear that the confessional is fake drama, just like all reality TV. We don’t need real-life drama over the stuff we made up.

Masquerade

View this post on Instagram Another party theme I don’t see nearly enough is masquerade, and honestly, there’s so much potential for this one. Not only could you mask your face, but if you wish, you could go the whole nine yards and get a wig too. I think if you went on the route where you try to disguise yourself as much as you want, it’d be the best for trying to guess who everyone is. You could make this into a bet, and then when the night is over, whoever guesses most people right earns something. I also think masquerade is a fantastic theme just for the vibes. You mix in this dark romantasy aesthetic and have this escape from everyday life.

Nowhere To Wear It

View this post on Instagram Honestly, I really want to go to a party where everyone wears pieces of clothing that they never get to wear. I have like five shirts I’ve always wanted to wear but no event to wear them to. Thus, I need this party to happen ASAP. I feel as though there are many pieces we buy that we just never wear again, especially Halloween costumes. Why not host something around this phenomenon? Not only does it give your guests an excuse to come up with some fun fashion ideas, but it also reduces the waste of money, time, and materials that a one-piece wonder usually does. Plus, partygoers could vote for the best outfit or piece and make it into a game.

Matchbox Party