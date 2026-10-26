5 Last-Minute Costume Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



Halloween is right around the corner, and like many others, I’m scrambling to find a quick, easy costume that’s still cute and recognizable. Well, look no further. I’ve put together a list of some of my favorite easy, quick costume ideas. When you’re trying to find something to wear right before the party, these five last-minute costumes can be worn!



Zombie

This costume can eat (your brains) even in a rush. All you need for this look is some old tops that you can tear and smear on some eyeliner or eyeshadow for a tattered look. Pair it with a cute black mini skirt and shoes of your choice. For a simple zombie makeup look, use a lighter foundation for an undead base and eyeshadow and/or lipstick to portray zombie injuries and decay!

Scarecrow

View this post on Instagram This cute and spooky fit can be achieved with a simple baggy jean and flannel shirt. The makeup may be a bit more complicated, but the supplies are most likely already on hand. My favorite tutorials for scarecrow makeup can be found on TikTok, but a simplified way would be to do your everyday look and then draw on stitching around your mouth and the tip of your nose. Then, use orange eyeshadow to fill in the tip of your nose and add extra blush in distinct cartoonish circles on your cheeks.

Kesha

View this post on Instagram Kesha is an iconic 2010s party girl, so this look is best for everyone who would love to tap into that part of themselves this Halloween. This look can be accomplished by wearing an off-the-shoulder baggy T-shirt and a mini skirt or shorts. If you really want to channel the 2010s, you could complete the fit with fishnet tights and Chelsea boots or knee-high boots. Kesha is infamous for her crimped hair and the single blue-dyed strand. For the strand, you could pick up some hair color spray or get a little nostalgic and dye it temporarily with Kool-Aid. This look wouldn’t be complete without some heavy messy eyeliner and body glitter. As someone who has done this costume before, I kept it simple with a band tee, cheetah print mini skirt, knee-high boots, and hair color spray.

Carrie

View this post on Instagram Carrie, an infamous villain protagonist in one of Stephen King’s most famous creations, Carrie. Her famous look from that fateful prom night can be completed with an ankle-length slip dress that you don’t mind getting fake blood on, a tiara, and a jug of fake blood. If you want to be a bit different from the classic, or just don’t own a pink dress, you could wear a blue dress like the 2026 Carrie series. For this costume, you would need to get a bit messy and dump the jug of fake blood on your head. I know it doesn’t sound appealing, but it would make for an easy, quick, and eye-catching costume.

Magic Mike