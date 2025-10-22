Simple Halloween Costumes You Can Create on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween just around the corner, last-minute costume ideas are needed. Getting invited to a party and not having a clue what to wear can be detrimental to the Halloween experience.

Sometimes, Halloween inspiration is taken from a favorite TV show or movie, with a niche joke from a favorite piece of media formulated into a costume. Other times, a recognizable character will be used, like Serena and Blair from Gossip Girl or the Cheerios from Glee.

In the past, shows like Stranger Things and WandaVision have taken over Halloween, with hundreds of people dressing as Eleven or Wanda. There’s no way to predict what the biggest costume will be this year, or how to navigate the niche line and fend off the “who are you?” questions all night. Listed below are some Halloween costumes that are simple, easy, and can be done solo, all within a reasonable budget.

Lightning McQueen Costume

A Lightning McQueen costume can be worn as either a duo or solo look. The high-speed race car from Pixar’s 2006 smash hit Cars is one costume that almost anyone can choose and doesn’t require a whole lot of accessories.

McQueen is a red car, so to dress up as him, you really just need the color red. You could also add in a splash of black, either as the bottom or top, combining both of his classic colors into your costume.

If you wanted more than just red and black, a red tank top can be infused with McQueen’s iconic symbols. His headlight eyes or number 95 could both be ironed (or drawn) on, displaying who you are more clearly. You can also add any number of accessories, like a checkerboard handkerchief tied around your neck or a lightning bolt added to your skirt.

Modern-day pop artists

Some people view the 2020s as a pop renaissance, with big names like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tate McRae all entering the pop-osphere. Any number of these stars would make an iconic costume, and an easy one at that.

To dress up as Sabrina Carpenter, you only need a pastel dress or top with a skirt. If you can find it, her iconic pink dress with a heart in the center would also work, although it isn’t necessary to be the “Espresso” singer for Halloween. You could also get her big clunky boots to wear alongside the pastels, pulling the full Carpenter look together.

Another pop artist, Olivia Rodrigo, would just require a white tank top, some markers, and a glittery skirt. On this tank, you could write one of her song titles, and pair it with a sparkly bottom, and bam, you’re done. You could even add her familiar red lip, a finishing touch to the “Brutal” singer’s look.

Dressing as Tate McRae might require more purchases than the previous two, although it really is the same amount of clothing. A black jersey and small shorts, leopard or black, is the easiest way to dress as McRae, although you can honestly find any tight top, paired with small bottoms, to be the “Greedy” singer. No matter the outfit, adding a pair of clunky glasses and black boots would do wonders to get people to recognize you.

Party Animals

Party animals are often popular in big groups, since it doesn’t require a big discussion of who will be who. Lots of people who dress as party animals wear an animal print top with whatever bottoms they want, adding a party hat on top. It can also work as a solo costume, easily making it just as memorable and identifiable.

Animal print tops can be difficult to come by, especially since leopard and cheetah print seem to fluctuate every few years. Fortunately, there are easy-access online stores like Amazon and Edikted that sell plenty of patterned tops that resemble animals. You can also find a pack of party hats at your local dollar store, Walmart, or wherever you do your shopping. Combining these two details with any sort of bottoms and shoes is all that’s really required to be a party animal this Halloween.

Barbie Costume

If you want to dress as Barbie, there are so many options. You could wear a purple skirt and a pink top, throwing your hair into a high ponytail to mimic Barbie in Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse. Alternatively, you can get inspiration from the Barbie movie and wear a pink cowboy suit, fitted with boot cut jeans, a tight top, and a cowboy hat.

You can also look back on the Barbie movies from childhood and steal a style from them. You could be a fairy and dress as Barbie from Barbie: Fairytopia, or you and your bestie could dress as princesses and steal inspiration from Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper or Barbie & the Diamond Castle. Opting to dress as Barbie opens the doors for hundreds of looks and leaves a spot for someone to join in on your costume.

Past pop artists

Pop music wasn’t just invented; it’s been around for centuries. Some big names from the early 2000s also make some iconic Halloween looks, coming back year after year.

Kesha is one costume that rolls around on TikTok every year, with people lip-syncing to her catchiest songs. To dress as her, you just need a black T-shirt that you don’t mind drawing a dollar sign on, some fishnet tights, tiny shorts, and blue hair tinsel. Most Kesha costumes use cheetah or leopard print shorts, but if all you can find are black ones, then those work too.

Brittany Spears is another major artist from the early 2000s, and to be her, you could easily steal her outfit from the “…Baby One More Time” music video. You’d just need a black skirt, a grey tank, a white button-down, and some time to style your hair. You just tie the button down at the bottom on top of your tank, add the black skirt, and then put your hair in braided high pigtails. Then, there’s only one last accessory that you need: glasses. After you add those, you’ll mirror the iconic look that’s been recreated time and time again.

Costume shopping can be tedious and stressful the closer Halloween gets. Your costume doesn’t have to be expensive, and it doesn’t have to require a lot of pieces. There are costume options for everyone, and no matter what you pick, it’ll be 100% iconic!

