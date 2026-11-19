This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everybody has some guilty pleasure. Whether it’s a book, a show, a game, or an artist, we’ve all got a niche interest we just can’t help but nerd out about. You’ll see the edits online and the fan posts; you’ll probably talk about it with your close friends. It’s the kind of thing you got bullied for in middle school and are now feeling comfortable enough to enjoy again.

The truth is, liking these sorts of “embarrassing” or “cringe” things gets easier as we grow older and more comfortable with ourselves. Something I’ve learned in the last few years as I’ve really settled into my skin, and something I think a lot of people could benefit from doing as well, is to truly embrace these strange interests we all have.

Not just embrace them, but be comfortable sharing and talking about them.

Ignore the Haters

Challenge the stigma, ignore any potential judgment you might experience from other people, and just lean into it and enjoy the things you enjoy in life. Liking “weird” things is what makes us human, and when you express an interest in these things and find like-minded people, there’s a chance for a genuinely fulfilling connection and friendship.

There are so many quick ways to pursue your interests. You can read some fanfiction about the shows you love, stalk the edit accounts, doomscroll on Tumblr under the particular tag, and browse Instagram for your next big obsession.

Nerd Out

“Nerding out” has been an internet trend before, but don’t let it be just that. What you should do is actually step into these spaces and become a part of them. To have a village, you need villagers, and to have a fandom you need fans. Fandoms don’t just need fans; they need creators.

Don’t just like and save edits; make an editing account. Experiment with websites and apps and teach yourself a new skill through the medium of content you love. Don’t just read fan fiction; try your hand at actually writing it. If you’re a creative person, tap into that skill and fall into the sense of community that is fandom.

The internet, as beautiful as it is, isn’t the only place you can explore your interests. Incorporate hobbies offline and into your real life through simple things that can make your world brighter.

If you love a movie, find a cool poster and slap it up on your wall. You can make your laptop wallpaper a clip from your favorite show, dye your hair to match your favorite character, or even show up to interest-based club meetings on campus, or debate theories on a Reddit forum. Cooking your favorite character’s comfort meal and sharing it with friends is one of my favorite offline nerdy activities. This is how I found out that Katsu Udon is an amazing dish, by the way.

Your Interests are cool

Don’t fall into a strict sense of aesthetics or conform to a false sense of normality. There are a thousand ways to incorporate an interest into your daily life, and when things feel hard, having these interests can make your world so much brighter.

Basically, your interests are what make you human, and you should embrace them! There’s nothing wrong with being a little weird about things or being passionate about them. I promise, nobody’s actually going to judge you if you refer to Supernatural or Doctor Who in day-to-day conversation, besides maybe asking you to explain it.

We all love to learn about new things, and sharing interests is part of the human experience. Fiction, fandom, artistry, and hobbies are at the root of so much of life, so stop worrying about judgment and start openly loving the things you love. We’re all nerds about something!

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