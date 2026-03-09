The Unspoken Roles of Getting Ready With Your Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting ready with your friends before a night out is almost like an event in itself. What begins as a simple plan to “meet up and get ready together” quickly turns into music blasting, makeup bags scattering the floor, people borrowing clothes, and someone shouting from across the room asking for outfit advice.

Even though it might seem chaotic to outsiders, there’s actually an unspoken system that somehow keeps everything running smoothly. Every friend group naturally settles into specific roles during the getting-ready process.

No one ever assigns these roles, but somehow everyone knows exactly what part they play. From the person managing the playlist to the friend giving outfit critiques, these roles shape the experience! If you’ve ever gotten ready with your friends before heading out, you’ll likely recognize some of these personalities.

The DJ

The designated DJ sets the entire mood for the night. Before anyone starts fixing their hair or makeup, this person has already connected their phone to the speaker and started a playlist. The music can completely change the energy in the room, and the DJ understands that responsibility.

At first, the playlist usually has energetic songs that help wake everyone up and get excited. As the night continues, it gradually shifts into a mix of nostalgic hits and current favorites that everyone knows the words to. At some point, someone inevitably grabs a hairbrush or makeup brush and turns it into a microphone!

If the music stops even for a moment, someone will immediately ask, “Wait, why did the music stop?” That’s when the DJ jumps back in to fix it.

The Makeup Artist

Every group has at least one friend who is automatically trusted with anything makeup-related. Even if everyone brings their own products, the Makeup Artist somehow becomes responsible for fixing eyeliner, applying lashes, or helping blend out eyeshadow.

This person is often halfway through their own routine when someone asks, “Can you help me with this really quickly?” Suddenly, they’re leaning over someone else with a makeup brush while three other friends wait their turn.

The Makeup Artist is essentially the unofficial glam squad for the night, and everyone feels a little more confident knowing they’re there to help if something goes wrong!

The Outfit Consultant

The Outfit Consultant is the friend who acts as a personal stylist for the whole group. While people are in front of the mirror deciding between two tops or debating if a jacket matches their outfit, the Outfit Consultant sits nearby giving opinions.

Their feedback is usually honest but helpful. They might suggest switching shoes, adding a belt, or trying a different jacket to complete the look. When someone walks out of the room asking, “Is this cute or not?” the Outfit Consultant is always ready with a clear answer. By the time everyone leaves the house, most outfits have been approved by this person at least once.

The Closet Provider

The Closet Provider is the friend whose room becomes the go-to spot for getting ready. Their closet somehow has everything someone else forgot or suddenly needs.

Without hesitation, the Closet Provider will pull out options. Their wardrobe becomes a shared resource for the night, and by the time everyone is ready, at least one person is wearing something borrowed.

The Timekeeper

While most people get distracted by the music, conversations, and outfit changes, the Timekeeper is the one who is painfully aware of the time. This person periodically checks the clock and tries to keep the group on schedule.

They’re the ones saying things like, “Didn’t we say we were leaving at nine?” or “If we don’t leave in 10 minutes, we’re going to be late.” Even if no one listens right away, the Timekeeper eventually gets everyone moving toward the door.

The Photographer

Before anyone leaves the house, the Photographer steps in. This person knows that the getting-ready process isn’t complete without pictures. They organize mirror selfies, outfit photos, and the classic group shot before everyone heads out.

They’re also the friend who notices the best lighting in the room and moves everyone to the perfect spot for pictures. “Wait, stand over here. The lighting is better,” they’ll say, while adjusting everyone into place. By the end of the night, they’ve taken enough photos to fill everyone’s camera roll.

The Hype Friend

The Hype Friend might be the most crucial role of all. This is the person who ensures everyone feels confident before leaving the house. If someone begins second-guessing their outfit or worrying that their hair doesn’t look right, the Hype Friend immediately shuts down the negativity.

They’re always reminding people how great they look and keeping the energy upbeat. A quick “You look amazing” or “That outfit is so cute” can totally boost someone’s mood and change the night for the better!

While the night out is technically the main event, the time spent getting ready together is often just as enjoyable. With the music, outfit changes, inside jokes, and last-minute chaos, these moments tend to become some of the best memories!

Even though no one explicitly assigns these roles, everyone naturally falls into their place. That’s what makes getting ready with friends so special. It’s a little chaotic, a little loud, and completely unorganized, yet it somehow always works perfectly.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!