A College Girl’s Guide To Be “That Girl” on a Night Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, a good night out starts with a sacred going-out routine. Look good, feel good, right?

There are many aspects to my perfect going-out routine, and routines often vary from person to person. Is the correct order hair, makeup, and outfit? Makeup, hair, and outfit? For me, the perfect order is makeup, hair, and outfit.

The Makeup

Flawless makeup really sets the mood for a night out. A good, smooth base rarely fails to instill confidence and set the vibe. To ensure this, priming and moisturizing are key. A good moisturizer or primer will smooth over any bumps and fill pores to give a perfect skin look.

Before I start my makeup, I like to use the Good Molecules Lightweight Daily Moisturizer, but I’ve also heard Rhode Glazing Milk is perfect for a dewy look, without coming off as oily.

While everyone has different products for their base, the best part of a going-out makeup look is eyeliner. Eyeliner brings the look together, elevating any makeup look from everyday to confident baddie, making the eyes pop for a siren vibe.

The Hair

With the Florida humidity, no matter how much time and effort I put into my hair, it almost always looks like a frizzy mess.

My favorite solution to this is hair oil. It may not completely stop frizzing in the humidity, but it limits it. I use the Olaplex No. 7 at the end of my curly hair routine or a blowout. Just a few drops keep my hair in check and shiny.

On those more humid days, I prefer to let my hair be in its natural, curly state since the second I step outside, it’ll revert if I straighten it. However, when the humidity and temperature drop, a blowout is my go-to hairstyle. A perfect mix of bouncy and slightly curled makes me feel like that girl.

The Outfit

I’m sure most people can relate to the “I have nothing to wear” while looking at a closet full of clothes.

Every time before I go out, I find myself stressing over what to wear. I FaceTime my friends, ask what they’re wearing, and show them five different options. I do all of this and end up wearing the same three outfits over and over.

The perfect going-out outfit is simple and goes with almost any theme. A flattering black top, a jean skirt, and, of course, boots!

Accessories

Accessories, accessories, accessories. Ever since I saw the idea of a seven-point outfit on TikTok, it’s never left my mind. In short, each item of clothing you wear is essentially one point, and the best outfits achieve seven points.

To truly be that girl on a night out, don’t be afraid to go crazy with necklaces, bracelets, a bag, and anything else that brings you joy and whimsy.

Personally, I’ve always been a fan of fun and unconventional jewelry. Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with an everyday staple piece, but an attention grabber is always a fun way to start a conversation.

Staying safe and having fun

When going out, no matter where, safety is key. Staying with at least one buddy and keeping up with the group you left with is critical to maintain a fun and safe night.

Despite this, a fun night out is what you make it. The biggest and hardest part to overcome is not being afraid to be loud and wild on a night out. Some of my favorite side quest activities are giving you and each of your friends a mission for the night and trying to complete it before going home, or striking up a conversation with a stranger.

In the end, embarrassment is just a mentality, and letting it go on a night out with friends fills it with more laughter and joy.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!