Hair Rollers 101: Achieve the 90’s Blowout Look of Your Dreams

Everywhere I look, I see these big, bouncy ‘90s blowouts. Naturally, I wanted one too, so I ordered rollers off Amazon and was ready to finally have curls that would last all day.

Except, that’s not what happened; my hair looked like a hot mess. The “curls” were flat, my roots had no volume, and I was left with pesky knots. I was ready to write off rollers. But after some trial and error, I found a few tips and tricks that helped me achieve the blowout I’ve always wanted!

Prepping Your Hair

Rollers can only do so much, ladies! My rollers work much better and the curls last so much longer when I prep my hair. Firstly, I’ve found that rollers work best when my hair is slightly damp — not soaking wet, but not completely dry either. This not only allows for the hair to set in the curler, but it also lets me put in volumizing mousses and texturizing powder.

Mousses are a game changer and hold my curls through the entire day! There are mousses for every hair type, texture, and concern, so you’ll likely be able to find one that works perfectly for you and your rollers!

Achieving volume

This tip really changed how my rollers came out, and it’s so easy. Basically, if you want volume at your roots (which if you’re going for that classic blowout, that’s what you need), there’s a specific way to put your rollers in.

I take a section of hair from the top of my head, hold it up vertically, and roll the roller down tightly. This means that the roller will hold up your roots instead of pinning them down flat. When I’m putting the rollers in on the side of my head, I hold the hair out horizontally and roll inwards and upwards. The trick is to roll it to keep the tension on your hair and make sure the roller is secure for a tight curl.

If you need more of a visual, a simple TikTok search usually shows you all you need to see, and that’s what I did!

The Direction You Roll Matters

The day I realized that the direction I put my roller in mattered was truly a great day. If you roll backward with your hair over the roller, the hair will have more volume and swoop backward.

If you roll towards your face with the roller under your hair, your hair will have more bounce and the curls will frame your face. Usually, I’ll have all my rollers rolled one way or another for cohesive curls, but you don’t have to.

I’ve seen people do one direction for their bangs and a different direction for the rest of their hair, and it looks great. Just experiment and see what works best for you!

There’s no one way to achieve a blowout or use rollers, but this is what’s helped me, and I hope they can help you too! Also, remember ladies, hairspray is your best friend, so spray away!

