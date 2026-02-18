The Productivity Olympics: How To Opt Out and Slow Down

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s an unspoken competition happening, and no one officially signed up for it. Still, every week can feel like a qualifying round for what I deem the Productivity Olympics. You know the one. It starts with a casual “I’m so busy” and somehow turns into a full résumé of everything someone has done before noon.

By 9 a.m., group chats are already buzzing. Laptops open, headphones on, iced coffee in hand. Someone’s reviewing for an exam they have in three weeks. Someone else is editing something, answering emails, and updating their planner at the same time.

There’s always that one person who casually mentions they went to the gym at 6 a.m., went to class or work, went to a meeting, and now they’re “just here to get a little work done,” which somehow means four hours of uninterrupted productivity.

What are the Productivity Olympics?

Scroll any social feed, and you’ll see it too: morning routines, packed calendars, and perfectly timed resets. Everyone looks booked, busy, and on top of it. Somewhere along the way, being busy stopped being something we do and started being something we are.

It becomes the first thing we say when someone asks how we’re doing, almost like proof that we’re trying hard enough. Slowing down can feel uncomfortable, even wrong, because we’re so used to measuring our worth by how full our days look.

The thing is, our generation runs on ambition. Everyone’s involved in something, or maybe even five things. There are meetings, applications, side hustles, workouts, social plans, and the constant pressure to build a life that looks impressive on paper and effortless in reality.

It’s motivating, but it’s also… a lot. Somewhere between comparing schedules and comparing milestones, it becomes easy to feel like you’re always slightly behind.

The Productivity Olympics aren’t always loud. Sometimes they show up quietly, like when you feel guilty for taking a break because someone else is working, or when you open your planner and start mentally ranking your day against everyone else’s.

There’s this idea that if you’re not busy, you’re wasting time. That rest has to be earned. That if someone else is doing more, you should be too. Even downtime starts to feel like something you have to justify.

The Reality and How to Slow Down

Here’s the reality: most of us are just trying to keep up with our own lives. The girl with the packed schedule is probably exhausted. The guy pulling an all-nighter is probably stressed. The person who seems like they have it all together definitely has at least one tab open titled “due tonight.”

Productivity looks impressive from the outside, but it’s rarely as perfect as it seems. A lot of it is just people doing their best and hoping it’s enough. There’s nothing wrong with being driven. Caring about what you’re building, your goals, your future — that’s a good thing.

Still, not everything has to be a competition. You’re allowed to close your laptop and go on a walk, skip the 6 a.m. workout, or have a day that isn’t optimized, scheduled, and perfectly efficient. You’re allowed to do things slowly, or not at all, without feeling like you’re falling behind someone else’s timeline.

Opting out of the Productivity Olympics doesn’t mean that you’re falling behind. It just means that you’re choosing a pace that actually works for you, and honestly, that might be the most productive thing you can do.

