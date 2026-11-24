This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere in between growing out of the Disney Channel crushes that defined our childhoods and developing the ability to actually date men, I think we lost something. There was a time when having a crush meant watching the same movie five times because you thought the lead actor was cute, memorizing interviews, or convincing your friends that you were definitely going to marry someone who had absolutely no idea you existed.

Honestly, we should bring that back.

Of course, the celebrity crush hasn’t disappeared entirely. TikTok edits have replaced the posters on our childhood bedroom walls, and instead of arguing over which boy band member we’d marry, we’re sending clips of our latest actor obsession to the group chat with absolutely no context. The medium has changed, but the enthusiasm certainly hasn’t.

Still, somewhere along the way, having a crush started to feel a lot more complicated than it used to. What was once an excuse to be a little delusional with your friends has somehow become an exercise in overthinking every interaction. While I’m not suggesting we return to planning imaginary weddings with Disney Channel stars, I do think there’s something to be said for remembering when having a crush was just supposed to be fun.

We Used to Be So Good at This

Think about the first celebrity you were absolutely convinced you were going to marry. Not someone you thought was casually attractive, but someone whose entire filmography you were prepared to study simply because you liked the way he smiled in one scene.

There was something amazingly unserious about the whole thing. We could spend hours imagining elaborate scenarios in which we’d somehow meet our favorite actor, fall in love, and live happily ever after. The fact that he was 15 years older, lived on another continent, and had probably never heard of our hometown was entirely irrelevant.

And the best part? Nobody expected any of it to actually happen.

Our imaginary relationships were allowed to remain imaginary. We weren’t trying to figure out whether the feelings were mutual or wondering what we’d done wrong when he didn’t respond. We were just enjoying the possibility of a romance that existed exclusively in our heads.

In retrospect, perhaps we were onto something.

Some Delusions Are Better Shared

If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed since our childhood celebrity-crush era, it’s the importance of having friends who are willing to entertain the delusion. What’s girlhood if not sending your friends a video of an attractive man and expecting them to understand exactly why you’ve suddenly made him your entire personality?

The modern celebrity crush has its own rituals. There’s the inevitable TikTok edit that starts the obsession, the deep dive into interviews that follows, and the moment you discover that one of your friends has been harboring the exact same crush for months. Suddenly, the group chat has a new topic of conversation, and everyone has an opinion.

You might disagree about which actor is more attractive or which fictional character would make the better boyfriend, but there’s something comforting about knowing your friends are just as willing to indulge in something completely delusional. And unlike the romantic investigations that occasionally take over our group chats, this particular obsession doesn’t require anyone to decode a three-word text message.

Sometimes, it’s nice to have something to talk about that isn’t actually happening to any of us.

The Appeal of a Man Who Doesn’t Know You Exist

I think part of the beauty of a celebrity crush is that it’s one of the few romantic fantasies we’re allowed to enjoy without feeling obligated to do anything about it.

You can decide you’re in love with an actor after watching a single interview, spend an embarrassing amount of time watching edits of him, and then move on with your day. There’s no pressure to make the first move, no anxiety about whether he’s interested, and no awkward encounter at a party when you discover he has a completely different interpretation of your last conversation.

It’s a crush without consequences.

Of course, parasocial relationships can become unhealthy when the fantasy starts replacing real-life connections. But I’m not talking about genuinely believing a celebrity is your soulmate or expecting him to reciprocate your feelings. I’m talking about the harmless pleasure of finding someone attractive from a distance and letting that be the extent of it.

There’s something refreshing about a crush that doesn’t demand your attention every time your phone lights up. Maybe that’s why I’m beginning to think we should be a little more selective about where we direct our romantic imaginations.

Romanticizing the Wrong Men

Somewhere along the way, I think we instead started directing all that imaginative energy toward men who are considerably less deserving of it. Instead of obsessing over an actor we’ll probably never meet, we spend weeks romanticizing a version of some boy we’ve constructed entirely in our heads, only to spend the entire following weekend wondering whether he’ll invite us on a date.

And somehow, that’s supposed to be more mature?

There’s something almost impressive about how much time we can spend analyzing someone we’ve barely gotten to know. A slightly different tone in a text becomes a topic of discussion, an Instagram story suddenly requires a second opinion, and an increasing Snap score can ruin an otherwise perfectly good night out.

The irony is that we’re still doing exactly what we did when we were 12: inventing elaborate romantic scenarios about men we don’t really know. The only difference is that now we’re allowing the real-life behavior of those men to determine whether we’re having a good day.

At least when I convince myself I’m destined to marry an actor who’s never heard of me, I’m aware that the relationship exists entirely in my imagination. I’m not suggesting we abandon real-life romance altogether. There’s obviously something to be said for developing a genuine connection with someone who can actually take you on a date.

There’s also something to be said for recognizing when we’ve become more attached to the version of a person we’ve imagined than the person standing in front of us. Maybe the answer isn’t to stop romanticizing altogether. Maybe it’s to remember that a little romantic delusion can be entertaining when we don’t let it interfere with our actual lives.

If I’m going to invent an entire personality for a man I barely know, he might as well be famous.

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