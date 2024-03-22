TikTok Edits That Belong in the Hall of Fame

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We all know and love a good TikTok edit. They have been taking over the platform because of the high quality and smooth transitions.

Here are some of the most iconic edits that I think deserve to be in the hall of fame within the TikTok edit universe.

Jacob Elordi (“Saltburn”)

@oorsz Never be like you | #fyp #foryou #oorsz #velocity #felixcatton #saltburn #xyzbca #jacobelordi #jacobelordiedit #trending ♬ original sound – oorsz Jacob Elordi is having his moment in the spotlight right now from all of his success in his latest films, “Saltburn” and “Priscilla.” Fans have been going absolutely wild for this edit by user @oorsz, and it has received over 77.1 million views and 9.1 million likes, originally made by @kcsvids. I think that this edit was a great way to start off 2024 and established itself as a cultural moment.

Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your NAME”)

@stcrvds i made this for quinn and quinn only @diarrheaquinn (ib @sandy.0234) #timotheechalamet #timothée #fyp #foryou #callmebyyourname #cmbyn #elioperlman ♬ Play Date – Melanie Martinez I know that we all have seen this one at some point during 2020. This edit by @stcrvds was made from Timothée Chalamet’s movie “Call Me By Your Name.” His flowy dance moves paired with Melanie Martinez’s song, “Playdate,” combined all of the elements of what makes a great edit. The reason it is in the hall of fame is because it is remembered as the 2020 TikTok edit. It was a moment in history for all of us during the pandemic and it will be forever remembered.

Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”)

@marcluvr season 2 steve has a grip on me #steveharrington #steveharringtonedit #strangerthings #strangerthingsedit #strangerthings4 ♬ steve is hot – liv 🦇 With this video it starts to get a little more niche. @marcluvr’s edit came around when everyone was watching Stranger Things on Netflix. It has racked up a total of 43.2 million views and 6.9 million likes. The music and Joe Keery’s sassy one-liner make an iconic video that is loved by many. This edit also brings back a lot of nostalgic memories of watching the show, and how each of the characters is so unique, especially Steve Harrington.

Ethan Cutkosky (“Shameless”)

@auslvrr auslvrr editing someone other than Austin?? #carlgallagheredit #shamelessedit #ethancutkosky #aftereffects #whiteboycarl ♬ original sound – s – s This next edit is made by @auslvrr and comes from the long-time running show, “Shameless.” It features a character called Carl Gallagher that is getting robbed at gunpoint and could care less. The quality of this edit is impeccable, and the song choice matches perfectly with Carl’s personality. With an almost whopping 62 million views, this edit is one for the books. It goes in the hall of fame for the reason of being a wildly good edit in the “Shameless” community.

Pedro Pascal (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”)