5 Matching Sets Every Busy College Girl Needs

As a college junior, I regularly find myself in the pursuit of put-togetherness. In a world where the ideal days are those that are posted on TikTok against the backdrop of a trending sound, it can be easy to feel like you’re lagging behind in the constant bustle of college life. However, living vicariously through my favorite TikTok vloggers as they miraculously make their bed each morning and drink their at-home iced lattes has taught me an important lesson in instilling meaning into each day: it’s important to romanticize the small wins.

Whether it be making breakfast in the mornings or planning your outfit for class, there’s productivity and purpose to find in all the in-between moments to set the tone for the rest of your day. For someone whose cooking expertise includes toasting a bagel, my daily outfits become the perfect way for me to add some structure to my routine. For the girls who live by the “look good, feel good” adage, or those looking for some early Christmas gifting inspiration (I see you), here are five of my favorite matching sets that scream “I have my life together.”

yoga shorts set

The cropped athletic tank and biker short duo is a crowd pleaser among matching sets. You’re guaranteed to spot this timeless combo during each walk to class or gym trip, and for good reason. Athleisure is all but the new college girl dress code, and it offers a convenient option for beating the Florida heat and staying comfy while doing so. This specific workout set, with its fabric-wicking material and like-a-glove fit, has gotten me through a noon FSU football game, which is obviously the most tried and true measure of an outfit’s reliability.

Although the recent Tallahassee breeze has kept me from reaching for this two-piece set, this combo was an early-fall staple that merged fashion with comfort and affordability — emphasis on the affordability part, because the idea of getting a cute top and bottom for under $35 somehow makes wearing this outfit that much more satisfying.

This set is also available in a variety of different colors. Fair warning that this set does fall victim to the tragic sizing flaw of most online retailers, because why would it ever be easy for us girls? I sized up two sizes in this set and never looked back, and this outfit has since found itself in my Amazon cart time and time again.

cropped tracksuit set

For a Free People-style girl on an Amazon budget, this cropped tracksuit set offers a fashionable twist on your classic T-shirt and sweatpants combo. The unique cross-over detailing in the front and back of this top helps narrow the shirt’s fit, offering a feminine contrast to the comfy bagginess of the joggers.

This sweat set comes in over 15 stylish colors, including a very on-trend butter yellow that I’m eyeing for springtime hot girl walks and even FSU basketball games at the Tucker Center. In an examination of fall gameday outfits, it seems as though pastel yellow has been honorarily added to our school’s colors, and I’m not mad about it.

Classic hoodie sweatsuit

This matching hoodie sweatsuit is like the little black dress of matching sets; it’s a wardrobe staple that’s worked its way into the hearts, closets, and Amazon storefronts of seemingly all my favorite TikTok influencers. If you don’t own this outfit, you probably know someone who does. This set walked so all other matching sets could run, and as such, it deserves a mention in my matching set Mount Rushmore.

This set is among the highest-rated Amazon hoodie-sweatpant combos. I consulted my best friend on her opinions of this outfit because, like I said, you’re unlikely to be many degrees removed from this outfit as a college girl. She raved about its thick fabric and structured bagginess that helps provide that ever-elusive feeling of being put together. This outfit, paired with a cute set of Sambas or running sneakers, is a repeat offender on my walks around campus, and it looks great every time.

colorblock skort set

As a girl who often values comfort over fashion, sometimes to a fault, matching sets also provide a convenient means of spicing up my wardrobe when I do feel like dressing up. This colorblocked set offers a fashionable twist on a basic athleisure outfit. Its unique colorways and fan favorite skirt-short combo add a high-effort touch to an otherwise low-effort outfit.

As we’re in the thick of football season, this skort set would be a perfect solution to the never-ending quest for gameday outfits. This set comes in multiple color variations as we creep into the chilly stretch of college football Saturdays.

sweater shorts set

One of my favorite details about matching sets is their two-in-one deal. Everyone loves a BOGO, and while this may not technically qualify (girl math), there’s something exciting about getting a package deal that you can then mix and match with other pieces. This sweater and shorts set is the perfect example of a matching top and bottom that can be just as cute independently of each other, helping you build a capsule wardrobe that reduces closet clutter and complements a college girl budget.

The classy, charmingly nautical vibe of this set is perfectly on-trend and ideal for days when you don’t want to sacrifice fashion for comfort. Customers have reported its knit material as soft and thick yet breathable, making it a classic transition piece into next semester once we brave the Tallahassee cold and embark into spring.

A matching set is a wardrobe catch-all for college girls who want an outfit that can take them to class, the gym, the library, and everything in between, all while saving them some minutes of extra sleep due to their easy, “throw on and go” nature. Check out these essential matching outfits to elevate your campus fashion because good things come in twos!

