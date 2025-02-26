Why FSU’s Basketball Games Are the Place To Be

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The spring semester might seem uneventful with the lack of football games and tailgates. However, other sports are being played this semester that are just as enjoyable as watching our football team. One of the main sports during the spring is basketball; I’ve recently started going to the games with my friends, and I can say it’s worth it!

Basketball games are held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. These games are exciting and entertaining to watch because of the mood created by the organizers. From having FSU-based singers open with the national anthem to halftime shows from Tallahassee locals and games throughout the game, these games never get boring.

Games are always accompanied by the FSU Seminole Sound band, who cheer on the players and play songs like the “War Chant” to hype up the crowd. Alongside them, the crowd is always hyped up by the FSU cheerleaders and FSU’s dance team, the Golden Girls. You could even win a free T-shirt , as cheerleaders often throw some at the crowd.

My friends’ and my favorite hype man at the games is FSU’s very own mascot, Cimarron. He’s not at any other sports games, and he brings much more entertainment to the basketball games. He’ll spend the whole match walking around and joking with students; getting him to stop for a picture is a real challenge, but if you do, it’s a great memory.

Although there aren’t many games left this season, there are still games for both the men’s and women’s teams, which means there’s double the opportunity to experience one.

The women’s basketball team is fourth out of 18 teams in the Atlantic Coast, while our men’s team is eighth. You can find each team’s respective schedule on their Instagram account. This means that whichever game you wish to watch, you’ll be watching top-level teams play!

To go along with the endless entertainment, the games always have concession stands open, so you can pick from various snacks and drinks to enjoy the game. Although the lines may seem annoying, waiting for your food is excellent for catching up with friends and discussing who you think will win the game (hopefully FSU).

Even if you’re not a huge fan of basketball or any other sports, these events are entertaining, exciting, and worth the time to watch. Plus, they add to your college experience. Basketball is a fast-paced game that almost always ends up with many points for both teams, making it more intense and fun to watch.

Whether you’re a freshman just settling into campus life or a senior looking to make the most of your final months, basketball games offer a perfect opportunity to bond with fellow students. The student section at these games is always buzzing with energy, making it easy to meet new people and connect with classmates who share a love for FSU.

Even if you’re only curious to see what a game is like or want a plan to hang out with friends during the week, these games are for everyone. Tickets for FSU students are free, but for non-FSU students, they’re $20, another big incentive to enjoy a game for free while attending FSU.

There’s something special about being part of a crowd rooting for the same team. It’s an experience that brings students together to create lasting memories and foster school pride.

