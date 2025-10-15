Tailoring Your Environment to You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The feeling of a freshly made bed, restocked toiletries, a clear desk, and a steaming cup of honey-anointed tea can’t be beaten. I’ve found that compartmentalizing these comforts — like sleeping and not doomscrolling in bed, or studying and not eating at your desk — reduces mental clutter and improves concentration.

The way I shape my environment has directly impacted my ability to complete tasks. According to the National Library of Medicine, Cognitive flexibility refers to one’s ability to switch between tasks based on environmental cues. This is an important skill that can make the transitions between unrelated day-to-day activities more seamless.

Essentially, it’s the environmental cues that can be developed by designating specific tasks to specific locations. For example, if I want to study, I’ll do it at my desk and not sit in my bed with my laptop. If I study in my bed, I find it difficult to go to sleep that night. This is due to an improperly developed cue: my mind associated my bed with study, not with sleep.

Your environment isn’t limited to your home or bedroom. Merriam-Webster defines environment as “the circumstances, objects, or conditions by which one is surrounded,” meaning that this area encompasses all the locations you interact with daily. This can include your school, where you work, a friend’s house, or any other location significant to you.

I’ve tailored my apartment to serve as a place to recharge after a long day. Walking through my front door is a cue to kick off my shoes, grab a plate of food, and relax. To ensure this transition is seamless, I try to compartmentalize studying to select locations on campus or at designated study spots. According to Merriam-Webster, a cue is simply a signal to start doing something.

Environmental cues can be tailored to an individual’s goals. For example, if someone wants to work out more, they can designate a space in their room for workouts. Preparation cues, such as leaving out your running shoes the night before going on a morning jog, can help increase physical activity.

If this works for exercising, academic preparation cues can lead to increased levels of studying. I always gather my calculator, student ID, pencils, and scratch paper the night before going to a testing site for an exam. I feel less stressed in the morning and can focus on last-minute preparation for the exam itself.

If your goal is to be more social, that’s easily attainable by dedicating a friend’s home to decompressing and genuine conversations. By maintaining the goals you set for yourself regarding specific locations, cues will become well-established, and their impact can become more noticeable.

The tricky part is maintaining consistency. One mistake in compartmentalizing one’s environment presents the threat of crossovers. Earlier this year, I set a goal to reserve a cozy reading nook by my window for the sole purpose of reading. At first, I read every day and was able to get into a “reading mindset” as soon as I sat down on my pillow-laden, fluffy rug. This didn’t last, as I started to forego my books for academics. When my laptop entered the space I dedicated for decompression, my ability to focus on reading in the book nook waned.

The keys to tailoring your environment are compartmentalization, cues, and consistency; these “three C’s” have worked for me. Because the way we choose to live in our environment is subjective, the best ways to divide a household may not be the best for everyone, but you can always add your own spin to the technique.

