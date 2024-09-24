A Girl’s Guide To Managing Burnout, Stress, and an Unending To-Do List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I don’t know about you, but the cool weather and early sunsets are making me want to put on a comfy sweatshirt, watch some Gilmore Girls, put up some Halloween decor, and do nothing but take part in one of the best seasons of the year: fall. I don’t think my professors and clubs feel the same, though. The minute September rolls around, I feel like I go from thriving over summer break to drowning in papers, quizzes, busy work, club meetings, and due dates. I barely have a chance to take a breath. Not to mention trying to make it to all of FSU’s football games, which have been pretty painful this season.

With the buzz of a new school year, sometimes I forget to take time for myself, but I also know this can lead to burnout. I know so many students are starting to feel the same way, and no one wants to be fed up with school less than halfway into the term. Here are some of my go-to steps to stay as far away from burnout as possible this fall semester:

Get your routine in check You may have heard this before, but having a solid routine is the best way to keep your head on your shoulders. You likely can’t tell your clubs when to meet or set due dates for assignments, but you can prepare yourself by having a full night of sleep, taking the time to get ready for the day, and setting aside time for self-care. I’m a routine-oriented person, but even I’ve struggled with things picking up this fall. I’ll be getting back on track by going to bed by a certain time each school night. It’s not the most fun, but getting enough sleep at night completely changes your day. For me, I try to go to sleep by 10:30 p.m. each school night. While there might be some nights that this can’t happen, it’s important to aim for eight hours of sleep a night so you can show up as your best self the next day. Then, once your bedtime routine is going strong, having a good morning routine is crucial. Nothing is worse than waking up and starting your day off rushing, running around, and having nothing ready to help you get out the door. You can improve your mornings by choosing what you’re going to wear, getting your coffee machine set up, or filling your water bottle the night before, which you could also incorporate into a night routine. A solid morning and night routine can give you more freedom to focus on self-care! Whether that’s spending 30 minutes journaling in the morning, getting a quick workout in after class, or trying a new sweet treat recipe, having a routine during the school week makes your life less chaotic so you can stay focused for the rest of the semester. Yeah, You’ve got to get studying It’s an unfortunate truth, but a lot of burnout can come from stressing about assignments while not actually doing them or getting ahead on your workload. Sometimes, I get more stressed out just sitting there and thinking about my schedule and assignments than when I actually sit down and do them. The best way to get started is to make a list of everything you have going on. I use a whiteboard to write down all my meetings and events for the week, and then write down all the assignments I need to get done — even that paper due next week that I’ve been putting off. You know what I’m talking about. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ara’s studygram 🌱 (@studywithara) Once you know everything that you have to do, you can get started by picking your top three assignments to get done that day. This can be whatever’s due soonest, whichever ones are hardest, or whatever works best for you. This will get you started rather than letting it build up! And, if you get ahead, you can do a little extra to get yourself set up for midterms since they’re just around the corner. I love to make studying feel special by putting on some good music, taking colorful notes, and finding new places to study. Plan something fun Maybe more plans don’t sound fun (or possible) to you right now, but make some time for yourself! When you have that morning and night routine going strong, and homework planned out, you’ll have way more time to schedule some fun self-care activities like an at-home spa night, a reading picnic on Landis, or coffee with friends! There are so many options depending on what mood you’re in, whether that’s a much-needed girl’s night out or watching Halloween movies in your bed. For me, leaving time for fun things makes my days feel so much better and keeps me fresh for school and other commitments. Even though the school year is picking up, you don’t have to be a victim of burnout this fall! Getting ahead of the stress, taking some time to reset and focus on yourself, and keeping a balanced lifestyle will help you power through the rest of this semester until you finally get that much-needed rest over winter break.

Even though the school year is picking up, you don’t have to be a victim of burnout this fall! Getting ahead of the stress, taking some time to reset and focus on yourself, and keeping a balanced lifestyle will help you power through the rest of this semester until you finally get that much-needed rest over winter break.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!